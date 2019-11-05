MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 5

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Asian shares near July peak as optimism grows on trade, economy

* Oil steadies after gains driven by trade optimism

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rebounds on banks; most of Gulf moves little

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar gets boost from hopes for U.S.-China trade deal

* U.S. targets Iranian top leader’s inner circle with new sanctions

* Give or take a trillion: Investors still in the dark on Saudi Aramco value

* Abu Dhabi approves new pricing mechanism for ADNOC’s Murban crude

* At least six killed as security forces open fire on Iraq protesters

* Trump speaks with Egypt’s Sisi, backs talks on disputed Ethiopia dam

* Iranians chant “Death to America” to mark U.S. embassy seizure

EGYPT

* Egypt non-oil private sector shrinks for third straight month in Oct -PMI

* Egypt’s CIB Q3 Profit Rises

* Qalaa Holdings Says In Final Stages Of Negotiations To Divest Sudanese Egyptian Bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi non-oil private sector growth at four-year high - PMI

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Aramco’s intrepid investors are hedged in two ways

* Saudi Arabia raises December crude oil prices to Asia

* BRIEF-Saudi Aramco 2019 Nine-Month Net Income $68.215 Bln- Statement

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE non-oil private sector remains weak in October - PMI

* Dubai’s Averda Starts Marketing $325 Million Bonds In Mid-9% Area

QATAR

* Moody’s announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C.

KUWAIT

* Kuwaits’ Jazeera Airways Q3 Profit Rises

* Al Aman Investment Posts Q3 Loss

OMAN

* Rex International Holding Says Unit Awards Drilling Rig Contract In Oman (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;)