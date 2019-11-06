MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 6

DUBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Stocks grind lower as markets await clues on trade talks

* Oil falls as big U.S. crude build offsets hopes for U.S.-China trade talks

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Saudi leads Gulf higher, COMI supports Egypt

* PRECIOUS- Gold firms as markets await clarity on trade talks

* Iran says it will inject gas into centrifuges at Fordow on Wednesday

* OPEC sees its oil market share shrinking, lowers demand view

* OPEC fully supports Paris climate pact - Sec-Gen Barkindo

* Fitch Ratings Says Most GCC Budget Positions Weakening On Lower Oil Prices

* Brazil would be welcome to join OPEC, Sec-Gen Barkindo says

* OPEC’s Barkindo: oil market may have upside potential next year

* Yemen government and separatists sign deal to end power struggle in south

* Britain’s Prince William to visit Kuwait and Oman in December

* Istanbul Airport operator mandates Dome Group to refinance project loans

* Iran bans cooperation with British Council, warns of prosecution

* Lebanese importers struggle as banks impose credit controls

* Tunisian inflation slows to 6.5 percent

* Moody’s Downgrades Lebanon’s Rating To Caa2, Maintains Review For Downgrade

* Kuwait says talks with Saudi regarding Neutral Zone are continuing

* New gas well in Libya’s Wafa field with production capacity 15 mln cubic feet per day

EGYPT

* Egypt’s CIB Board Approves To Acquire Stake In A Bank In Kenya

* Egyptian Co For International Touristic Projects 9-Month Consol Profit Falls

* Suez Canal Co For Technology Settling FY Profit Rises

* GASC tender lowest offer $214.86/T for French wheat -traders

* Emaar Misr For Development Q3 Consol Profit Falls

* EGX Says Wadi Consulting Raises Stake In United Company For Housing

* EGX Says Target Real Estate Investment Buys Stake In Dice Sport And Casual Wear

* Egypt’s GASC buys 175,000 tonnes of French and Russian wheat in tender

SAUDI ARABIA

* UPDATE 3-Aramco share sale curb rules out overseas listing for at least a year

* Saudi govt to have 1-year restriction on selling more Aramco shares after IPO

* Saudi Exchange Says Citigroup Saudi Arabia Joins Tadawul as Exchange Member

* Saudi Cabinet Approves Establishment Of Joint Stock Company Controlled By Central Bank That Will Centralise Government Payments - SPA

* Banque Saudi Fransi Q3 Profit Falls

* Saudi Electricity Q3 Profit Falls

* Saudi’s Ma’aden Shareholders Approve Capital Increase

* Al Rajhi Bank Gets SAMA’s Nod To Appoint Walid Al-Moqbel As CEO

* Saudi’s SABB Takaful Q3 Pre-Zakat Loss Narrows

* Musharaka REIT To Acquire New Property In Riyad

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi groups UAE defence firms under one roof to cut costs

* Takaful Emarat Says Insurance Authority Approves Appointment Of Wael Al Sharif As CEO

* Sharjah Islamic Bank Launches Commodity Murabaha Service In Cooperation With DMCC

* UAE’s Al Khaleej Investment Posts Q3 Loss

* UAE’s RAK Ceramics 9-Month Profit Falls

QATAR

* Qatar central bank sells 600 million riyals of T-bills

* REFILE-Qatar to swing to budget surplus this year - emir

* UPDATE 2-India’s IndiGo, Qatar Airways to announce strategic deal

* Qatar condensate production set to rise after 2024 with LNG expansion - FGE

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s United Projects Q3 Profit Rises

* Independent Petroleum Group Q3 Profit Falls

BAHRAIN

* National Bank of Bahrain makes offer to buy Bahrain Islamic Bank

* Bahrain’s Batelco 9-Month Profit Falls

* Bahrain Islamic Bank Receives Firm Intention From NBB To Acquire BISB

* BRIEF-Bahrain Islamic Bank Q3 Profit Falls

* BRIEF-Zain Bahrain Q3 Profit Falls (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;)