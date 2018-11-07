MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 7

DUBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street futures, Asia stocks jump back on GOP’s house prospects

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks pressure Qatar, Egypt rises sharply

* Oil prices fall amid supplied market, Iran sanction exemptions

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains on weaker dollar; U.S. election in focus

* AIG unit to exit Iran-related insurance -filing

* Pompeo allows sanctions exception for Iran port development

* Turkey says it will not abide by renewed sanctions on Iran

* Egypt’s Sisi says army will defend Gulf Arabs in case of direct threat - newspaper

* Moody’s warns pressure rising on global sovereign ratings

* Iran says it is selling the oil it needs to, despite U.S. pressure

* Iraq to increase oil output and exports, waits on Iran sanctions - minister

* ADIA, Citi analysts see ample oil supply to withstand Iran sanctions

* Lebanon cbank says debt threat growing amid political vacuum

* Saudi team must have acted on orders in Khashoggi case, says Turkey

* Turkey’s Halkbank sets 10 billion lira issue limit for domestic securities issuance

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sisi orders review of law curbing NGOs

* Egypt’s recovering tourism industry to bring in 15 pct of GDP - minister

* Egypt central bank says to target inflation as part of monetary policy

* Sarwa Capital’s IPO prospectus contained no irregularities -Egypt’s Beltone

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia’s Savola makes third-quarter loss on lower sales

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* SPECIAL REPORT-Soccer club Man City boosted finances through creative plays, documents show

* UAE cenbank sees faster 2019 growth, no real impact from Iran sanctions

QATAR

* Qatar agrees to buy London’s Grosvenor House hotel - source

* Russia’s Rosneft says Qatari fund to pay 3.7 bln euros for Rosneft stake

* Qatar’s ruler hopes Gulf crisis will end for sake of region

KUWAIT

* Kuwait bourse halts operations due to bad weather- KUNA

* Kuwait central bank studying potential KFH-AUB merger- Al Arabiya TV

* Kuwait’s fifth refinery to cost $5-$6 bln - Al-Qabas

OMAN

* Oman Gas signs loan agreement with domestic, international banks (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)