MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 7

DUBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street futures, Asia stocks jump back on GOP’s house prospects
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks pressure Qatar, Egypt rises sharply
* Oil prices fall amid supplied market, Iran sanction exemptions
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains on weaker dollar; U.S. election in focus
* AIG unit to exit Iran-related insurance -filing
* Pompeo allows sanctions exception for Iran port development
* Turkey says it will not abide by renewed sanctions on Iran
* Egypt’s Sisi says army will defend Gulf Arabs in case of direct threat - newspaper
* Moody’s warns pressure rising on global sovereign ratings
* Iran says it is selling the oil it needs to, despite U.S. pressure
* Iraq to increase oil output and exports, waits on Iran sanctions - minister
* ADIA, Citi analysts see ample oil supply to withstand Iran sanctions
* Lebanon cbank says debt threat growing amid political vacuum
* Saudi team must have acted on orders in Khashoggi case, says Turkey
* Turkey’s Halkbank sets 10 billion lira issue limit for domestic securities issuance
* Egypt’s Sisi orders review of law curbing NGOs
* Egypt’s recovering tourism industry to bring in 15 pct of GDP - minister
* Egypt central bank says to target inflation as part of monetary policy
* Sarwa Capital’s IPO prospectus contained no irregularities -Egypt’s Beltone
* Saudi Arabia’s Savola makes third-quarter loss on lower sales
* SPECIAL REPORT-Soccer club Man City boosted finances through creative plays, documents show
* UAE cenbank sees faster 2019 growth, no real impact from Iran sanctions
* Qatar agrees to buy London’s Grosvenor House hotel - source
* Russia’s Rosneft says Qatari fund to pay 3.7 bln euros for Rosneft stake
* Qatar’s ruler hopes Gulf crisis will end for sake of region
* Kuwait bourse halts operations due to bad weather- KUNA
* Kuwait central bank studying potential KFH-AUB merger- Al Arabiya TV
* Kuwait’s fifth refinery to cost $5-$6 bln - Al-Qabas
* Oman Gas signs loan agreement with domestic, international banks (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)