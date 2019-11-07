MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 7

DUBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Stocks grind lower as markets await clues on trade talks

* Oil falls as big U.S. crude build offsets hopes for U.S.-China trade talks

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Saudi leads Gulf higher, COMI supports Egypt

* PRECIOUS- Gold firms as markets await clarity on trade talks

* U.S. accuses two former Twitter employees of spying for Saudi Arabia

* Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to try to resolve dam dispute by Jan. 15 -Treasury

* Investcorp launches $500 mln fund to invest in Asian food sector

* Iran fuels centrifuges, resumes uranium enrichment at Fordow

* Houthis fire missiles at Yemen’s Mokha port, military coalition says

* Water crisis builds in Egypt as dam talks falter, temperatures rise

* Trump says talks with Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan on dam dispute went well

* Erdogan says Turkey has captured Baghdadi’s wife in Syria

* Ride-hailing market revs up in Egypt

* Three Mexicans, one Swiss wounded in stabbing at Jordan tourist spot

* Iraqi security forces break up protests in Battle of the Bridges

* Lebanese banks worry capital increase deadline is too tight - sources

* U.S. sets sights on shipping companies for sanctions evasions

* Saudi Aramco joins initiative to reduce flaring to zero by 2030

* Blockage of Umm Qasr port has cost Iraq over $6 bln -PM’s spokesman

* EXCLUSIVE-Iran briefly held IAEA inspector, seized travel documents -diplomats

EGYPT

* Egypt’s net foreign reserves rise to $45.247 bln in October

* Egypt to auction one-year euro T-bills on Nov. 11 -central bank

* FACTBOX-Key facts about Ethiopia’s giant Nile dam

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s NCLE Board Proposes FY Dividend Of 0.80 Riyal/Share

* Chinese State-Owned Entities In Talks To Invest Combined $5 Bln To $10 Bln In Aramco’s IPO - Bloomberg

* Saudi deficit contained in Q3 despite 25% oil revenue drop

* Saudi Real Estate Qtrly Profit Falls

* Saudi Aramco makes IPO offer to Malaysia’s Petronas

* Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres plans debut dollar bond sale – sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* DSI Says New Management Commited To Continuing Firm’s Restructuring Plan

* Dubai Financial Market Q3 Profit Rises

* UAE’s Finance House Q3 Profit Falls

* Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Posts Q3 Loss

* UAE GDP growth seen at 2.5% next year - IMF

* UAE’s TAQA Posts Q3 Loss

* Abu Dhabi’s multi-billion dollar airport expansion delayed again - sources

* UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Nov 4

QATAR

* Qatar’s QIIB Starts Investor Meetings In East Asian Countries And UK

* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan Issues $500 Mln Sukuk

KUWAIT

* Zain Kuwait Q3 Profit Rises

* NBK, KFH Arrange 350 Mln Dinars Facility for Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Arab Banking Corporation Q3 Profit Rises (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;)