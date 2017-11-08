FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 8
November 8, 2017 / 2:53 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks pause at peaks, ponder US tax muddle

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Rich Saudis dump stocks, jitters spread through region

* Oil mixed on expected strong China demand, rising U.S. output

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher as dollar slips

* Middle East Crude-Dubai strengthens; awaits more OSPs

* At U.N., Russia slams inquiry into toxic gas attacks in Syria

* U.S. lawmakers aim to comply with Iran nuclear deal -EU

* Iran raises Dec crude prices for all regions - source

* Lebanon’s Hariri visits UAE as home crisis escalates

* Iraq exported 550,000 barrels of oil in October via Ceyhan pipeline -PM Abadi

* OPEC says electric vehicles could lead oil demand to plateau in 2030s

* Brazil rejects Saudi Arabia’s overtures on oil output cuts

* Emerging currencies fall up to 2 pct in broad selloff

* OPEC seeks consensus on duration of oil cut pact before meeting

* Lebanese bonds fall, CDS jump as political crisis escalates

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC says seeks wheat for Dec. 15-30 shipment

* Egypt not considering measures against Lebanon’s Hezbollah -CNBC

* Egypt’s Sisi says he will not seek a third term - CNBC

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. urges Saudis to be fair, open in handling graft prosecutions

* Saudi mass arrests jolt markets but many see overdue swoop on corruption

* Saudi central bank says corruption probe not hurting companies, banks

* ANALYSIS-Saudi reopens Lebanon front in struggle with Iran

* Aramco close to awarding gas project contract to Tecnicas Reunidas

* Fitch: No Immediate Impact on Saudi Electricity’s Ratings from Solar Energy Plan

* Saudi banks freeze more than 1,200 accounts in probe, number still rising -sources

* Saudi crown prince calls Iran supply of rockets “military aggression”

* JPMorgan sees more Saudi firms looking at overseas listings after Aramco

* Reform or risk? Saudi Arabia investors try to read the runes

* Saudi economy vulnerable as corruption probe hits business old guard

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (2)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (1)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE cabinet approves expansionary federal budget for 2018

* Dubai’s Emirates NBD launches $750 mln five-year bond

* Joint venture behind UAE’s Fujairah 1 plant to announce project bond - sources

* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatari investor selling $1.46 bln stake in India’s Bharti Airtel - term sheet

* Deal-hungry Qatar Airways aims to create virtual mega-carrier

* Qatar c.bank’s foreign reserves, liquidity drop in September

* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman September bank lending growth slows slightly

* TABLE-Oman October inflation eases to 1.2 percent

* TABLE-Oman Q3 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
