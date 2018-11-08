MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 8

DUBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Post-election Wall St surge leads Asia higher, dollar off lows
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Profit-taking weighs on Qatar; Egypt extends gains
* Oil dips as soaring U.S. production outweighs talk of OPEC output cuts
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices hold steady, eyes on Fed meeting
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks fall as U.S. allows some Iran oil exports
* U.S. envoy aims to end Iran oil exports without price spike
* Palestinians say Egyptian fire kills Gaza fisherman; Cairo denies
* Yemen president appoints new minister of defence, chief of staff
* Lebanon cenbank head: a new govt will reduce risks, rates in economy
* Libya commander Haftar visits Russia ahead of conference
* Iran able to flourish under sanctions -Revolutionary Guard
* U.S. must break from Syrian Kurds after PKK reward offer - Turkey
* UN, Western powers quietly bury December plan for Libya election
* Fitch Ratings: Sovereign Ability to Support GCC Banks Is Weaker
* OPEC, non-OPEC return to oil cuts in 2019 can’t be ruled out-source
* EU says SWIFT decision on Iran banks regrettable
* ANALYSIS-Pakistan gets a boost of confidence but IMF bailout still on the cards
* Turkey’s dollar bonds hit highest since August as rebound grinds on
* S&P says Gulf countries need to raise $300 billion by 2021
* Iran lifts most Dec crude prices for Asia, in line with Saudi Arabia - sources
* Egypt’s economy grew about 5.3 pct yr/yr in Q1 of fiscal 2018-19 - planning minister
* USDA attache sees Saudi Arabia 2018/19 barley imports at 8.5 mln T
* Amnesty says executions of Saudi Shi’ite prisoners imminent
* Saudi king shows support for heir on public tour despite Khashoggi crisis
* Saudi Arabia in joint venture with Spain’s Navantia to build navy vessels
* Saudi shipper Bahri targets acquisitions in Asia, Middle East - CEO
* Abu Dhabi wealth fund takes stake in fibre group Hyperoptic - FT
* Luxury islands developer in Dubai hopes for Expo 2020 boost
* UAE’s NMC Health prepares dollar sukuk
* Abu Dhabi in talks to sell 2019 naphtha; offers at high levels
* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Nov 5
* China’s Sinopec signs 2019 annual crude oil supply deal with Kuwait
* Kuwait Finance House expects board to decide on AUB merger before year-end -CEO
* Kuwait aims to boost output capacity for light crude (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)