MIDEAST - Factors to watch - November 8

DUBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Post-election Wall St surge leads Asia higher, dollar off lows

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Profit-taking weighs on Qatar; Egypt extends gains

* Oil dips as soaring U.S. production outweighs talk of OPEC output cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices hold steady, eyes on Fed meeting

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks fall as U.S. allows some Iran oil exports

* U.S. envoy aims to end Iran oil exports without price spike

* Palestinians say Egyptian fire kills Gaza fisherman; Cairo denies

* Yemen president appoints new minister of defence, chief of staff

* Lebanon cenbank head: a new govt will reduce risks, rates in economy

* Libya commander Haftar visits Russia ahead of conference

* Iran able to flourish under sanctions -Revolutionary Guard

* U.S. must break from Syrian Kurds after PKK reward offer - Turkey

* UN, Western powers quietly bury December plan for Libya election

* Fitch Ratings: Sovereign Ability to Support GCC Banks Is Weaker

* OPEC, non-OPEC return to oil cuts in 2019 can’t be ruled out-source

* EU says SWIFT decision on Iran banks regrettable

* ANALYSIS-Pakistan gets a boost of confidence but IMF bailout still on the cards

* Turkey’s dollar bonds hit highest since August as rebound grinds on

* S&P says Gulf countries need to raise $300 billion by 2021

* Iran lifts most Dec crude prices for Asia, in line with Saudi Arabia - sources

EGYPT

* Egypt’s economy grew about 5.3 pct yr/yr in Q1 of fiscal 2018-19 - planning minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* USDA attache sees Saudi Arabia 2018/19 barley imports at 8.5 mln T

* Amnesty says executions of Saudi Shi’ite prisoners imminent

* Saudi king shows support for heir on public tour despite Khashoggi crisis

* Saudi Arabia in joint venture with Spain’s Navantia to build navy vessels

* Saudi shipper Bahri targets acquisitions in Asia, Middle East - CEO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi wealth fund takes stake in fibre group Hyperoptic - FT

* Luxury islands developer in Dubai hopes for Expo 2020 boost

* UAE’s NMC Health prepares dollar sukuk

* Abu Dhabi in talks to sell 2019 naphtha; offers at high levels

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Nov 5

KUWAIT

* China’s Sinopec signs 2019 annual crude oil supply deal with Kuwait

* Kuwait Finance House expects board to decide on AUB merger before year-end -CEO

* Kuwait aims to boost output capacity for light crude