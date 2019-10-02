MIDEAST - Factors to watch - Oct 2

DUBAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares at 1-month low on U.S. manufacturing shock
* Oil prices rise after surprise fall in U.S. crude stocks
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches down on profit taking, slowdown fears support metal
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials lead Egypt higher as banks weigh on Saudi
* Saudi says Iran’s remark on messages to its president “not accurate”
* Iran parliament speaker welcomes Saudi Crown Prince desire for talks - Al Jazeera
* Iran sentences man to death for spying for the CIA
* INTERVIEW-Saudi prince seeks to dodge blame for Khashoggi killing -UN expert
* Algeria to slash spending, seek foreign debt
* Tunisian presidential candidate to stay in jail, testing democracy
* Lebanon c.bank introduces steps to provide dollars for key imports
* Iraqi police open fire, use tear gas and water cannon to disperse Baghdad protests
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Nov. 5-15 and/or Nov. 15-25 shipment
* Egyptian financial services group Pioneers Holding plans three-way split
* Egypt’s net foreign reserves rise to $45.118 bln in September - C. Bank
* Egypt stock exchange in venture with supply ministry on commodities exchange
* Egypt says restored food subsidies to nearly 2 million after Sisi tweets
* Egypt’s M2 money supply rises 11.78% year-on-year in August - c.bank
* Saudi Arabia’s high-speed Haramain train service to resume within 30 days
* U.S. commander discusses Iran with Saudi naval commander
* UAE consumer price index falls 2.04% in August y/y
* UAE’s ADNOC selects ICE for its Murban crude oil futures - sources
* Qatar central bank says sells 600 million riyals of T-bills (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;)