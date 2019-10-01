MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 1

DUBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil steps back on Saudi supply reassurance, focus shifts to Fed

* Oil prices rebound on lower output from U.S., Russia, OPEC

* PRECIOUS-Gold lingers near 2-month low, robust dollar weighs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks dent Egyptian index as financials lift Saudi

* OPEC oil output sinks to lowest since 2011 after Saudi attacks -Reuters survey

* Iraq reopens Syria crossing in win for mutual ally Iran

* Iraqi PM says Israel is responsible for attacks on Iraqi militias - Al Jazeera

* Yemen’s Houthis unilaterally release hundreds of detainees

* Algeria’s Sonatrach says it discussed partnerships with Exxon Mobil

* Tunisia’s budget will rise in 2020 to $16.4 billion

* Lebanese c.bank says new measure will ease pressure on dollar demand

EGYPT

* Egypt’s current account deficit widens in the last quarter of 2018/19

* Interest rate cuts to save Egypt up to $1.54 bln - deputy finance minister

* Egypt operator owed $7.7 million by Thomas Cook - chairman

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco restored oil output to pre-attack level -trading unit chief

* Saudi Arabia has sent messages to Iran’s president - Iran gov’t

* Saudi economic growth slows sharply in Q2, raising recession risk

* Saudi crown prince warns of escalation with Iran

* Fitch cuts Saudi credit rating citing “risk of further attacks”

* Saudi Arabia’s capital markets watchdog approves Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical IPO

* Saudi Aramco plans to pay base dividend of $75 billion in 2020

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Flydubai narrows H1 loss but warns of pressure from MAX grounding

* EXCLUSIVE-Dubai Aerospace drops plans for big aircraft order, targets M&A deal

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s CMA To Launch Boursa Kuwait Public Offering On Oct 1

QATAR

* Qatar tendering to buy 100,000 tonnes barley - trade

OMAN

* Moody’s sees problem loans rising in Oman amid construction troubles (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;)