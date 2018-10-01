MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 1

DUBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Canadian dollar up on NAFTA agreement, Nikkei hits 27-year high

* MIDEAST STOCK-Saudi gains on oil price rally, state spending boost

* Brent crude oil hits 4-year high ahead of Iran sanctions

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms on Fed rate hike outlook

* Saudi-led coalition foils Houthi attack on Jizan port - SPA

* Saudi Crown Prince arrives in Kuwait for talks

* Saudi Crown Prince to discuss Neutral Zone oil output during Kuwait trip - source

* Saudi Aramco sets October propane price at $655 a tonne

* Lockheed Martin Appoints Joseph Rank To Lead Saudi Operations

* Iraq plans to boost light oil output, exports to 1 mln bpd in 2019

* TABLE-Mideast funds less positive on equities, particularly in Egypt

* Sudan to print 100-pound banknotes to ease liquidity crunch

EGYPT

* Egyptian court orders retrial of Muslim Brotherhood leader

* Egypt’s M2 money supply up 17.02 pct in August - c.bank

* Egypt’s Qalaa Holdings Posts Q2 Standalone Profit

* Egypt imported 17 shipments of LNG in Q1/fiscal year 2018-2019 worth $500 mln - ministry official

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia plans to allow private sector to import feed barley - SPA

* Saudi to announce initiatives to support private sector -finance minister

* Saudi economy accelerates in Q2 but private sector still sluggish

* TABLE-Saudi GDP grows 1.6 pct in Q2, accelerating slightly from Q1

* SRECO Signs Agreement With Alinma Investment To Establish Real Estate Fund

* Saudi’s Almarai redeems 1.7 Bln Riyals Sukuk

* Saudi Exchange Reports 259.4 Mln Riyals In Foreign Net Sales Last Week

* Saudi misses out on joining anti-illicit funding body for now

* Saudi’s Sahara Completes Maintenance Of Al-Waha Petrochemical Plant

* Saudi Exchange Includes, Excludes Companies From Indices

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE cabinet approves big increase in federal budget for 2019

* Invest Bank Denies Media Reports On Merger Talks

* Dubai airport says operating as normal after Houthi drone attack report

* Dubai Investments Announces 50 Percent Completion Of Mirdif Hills

QATAR

* Qatar’s Al Meera To Import Non-Food Products From Turkey’s Tekzen

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s KGL wins $230 mln car rental contract from U.S. Army

OMAN

* Mideast ride-hailing app Careem resumes Oman services (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)