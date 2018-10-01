MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 1

DUBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Canadian dollar up on NAFTA agreement, Nikkei hits 27-year high
* MIDEAST STOCK-Saudi gains on oil price rally, state spending boost
* Brent crude oil hits 4-year high ahead of Iran sanctions
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms on Fed rate hike outlook
* Saudi-led coalition foils Houthi attack on Jizan port - SPA
* Saudi Crown Prince arrives in Kuwait for talks
* Saudi Crown Prince to discuss Neutral Zone oil output during Kuwait trip - source
* Saudi Aramco sets October propane price at $655 a tonne
* Lockheed Martin Appoints Joseph Rank To Lead Saudi Operations
* Iraq plans to boost light oil output, exports to 1 mln bpd in 2019
* TABLE-Mideast funds less positive on equities, particularly in Egypt
* Sudan to print 100-pound banknotes to ease liquidity crunch
* Egyptian court orders retrial of Muslim Brotherhood leader
* Egypt’s M2 money supply up 17.02 pct in August - c.bank
* Egypt’s Qalaa Holdings Posts Q2 Standalone Profit
* Egypt imported 17 shipments of LNG in Q1/fiscal year 2018-2019 worth $500 mln - ministry official
* Saudi Arabia plans to allow private sector to import feed barley - SPA
* Saudi to announce initiatives to support private sector -finance minister
* Saudi economy accelerates in Q2 but private sector still sluggish
* TABLE-Saudi GDP grows 1.6 pct in Q2, accelerating slightly from Q1
* SRECO Signs Agreement With Alinma Investment To Establish Real Estate Fund
* Saudi’s Almarai redeems 1.7 Bln Riyals Sukuk
* Saudi Exchange Reports 259.4 Mln Riyals In Foreign Net Sales Last Week
* Saudi misses out on joining anti-illicit funding body for now
* Saudi’s Sahara Completes Maintenance Of Al-Waha Petrochemical Plant
* Saudi Exchange Includes, Excludes Companies From Indices
* UAE cabinet approves big increase in federal budget for 2019
* Invest Bank Denies Media Reports On Merger Talks
* Dubai airport says operating as normal after Houthi drone attack report
* Dubai Investments Announces 50 Percent Completion Of Mirdif Hills
* Qatar’s Al Meera To Import Non-Food Products From Turkey’s Tekzen
* Kuwait’s KGL wins $230 mln car rental contract from U.S. Army
* Mideast ride-hailing app Careem resumes Oman services (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)