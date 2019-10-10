MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 10

DUBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks recover but anxiety over trade talks lingers
* Oil prices fall as hopes for U.S.-China trade progress wilt
* PRECIOUS-Gold at one-week high as trade talk hopes fade
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks drop as U.S.-China trade tensions mount
* Turkey opens ground assault on Syria’s Kurds; U.S. Republicans turn on Trump
* Arab League to hold emergency meeting over Turkish offensive into Syria
* Iraqi PM announces cabinet reshuffle after week of bloody protests
* Tunisia’s moderate Islamist party Ennahda to lead fractured new parliament
* Tunisian presidential candidate freed days before election
* Libya’s Ras Lanuf polyethylene plant resumes production
* Libya’s oil revenue at $16 bln in first 9 months - central bank
* Morocco reshuffles cabinet, keeps foreign and finance ministers
* Spies hacked Moroccan activists amid crackdown on protests - researchers
* Shell still has appetite for Mideast investments, says CEO
* World Bank sees Egypt economy growing 5.8% in 2019/20
* Egypt dollar bonds fall in anticipation of new supply
* Attacks on Saudi Aramco have no impact on IPO plans - CEO
* Several Asian refiners to get full Saudi oil supplies in November -sources
* Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan sells $600 mln in Islamic bonds
* UAE’s Etihad Rail awards $436 mln contract to Hitachi Rail
* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Oct 7
* Qatar National Bank nine-month net profit rises 4% to 11.2 bln riyals (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;)