MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 13

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks off highs after trade deal announced; Brexit hopes boost pound
* Oil rises 2% after reports of Iranian tanker attack
* PRECIOUS-Gold falls over 1% as Brexit, Sino-U.S. trade worries ease
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egyptian stocks gain after inflation data, Saudi extends losses
* OPEC chief says deeper oil cut an option amid weaker 2020 outlook
* ‘Business as usual’ for oil after Saudi attacks, oversupply looms - IEA
* Turkey’s Syria offensive an ‘invasion’ - Arab League secretary general
* In campaign stop with evangelical Christians, Trump defends his actions on Syria
* Iran’s economy to shrink by 8.7% in 2019/20 - World Bank
* Iran offers to mediate between Syrian Kurds, Turkey
* Iran decries ‘cowardly attack’ on oil tanker
* Iranian women attend first soccer match in 40 years
* Iran’s Zarif: Either all Gulf states have security, or all will be deprived of it
* Iraq’s top Shi’ite cleric criticises government over protester deaths
* Lebanese dollar bonds drift as markets await UAE financial support
* Conflicting signals over Royal Air Maroc 737 MAX plans
* World Bank sees Algeria’s 2019 GDP growth at 1.3%
* TIMELINE-Tunisia’s bumpy path to democracy
* FACTBOX-Attacks, incidents heightening Gulf tensions since May
* Egypt says has wheat reserves for four months, over seven months for sugar
* Egypt imposes import fees for rebar, iron billets for three years
* Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation falls to 4.8% in Sept as reforms bite
* Egypt’s core inflation at 2.6% in September from 4.9% in August-c.bank
* Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation decreased to 4.8% in Sept from 7.5% in Aug -CAPMAS
* Russia and Saudis to talk oil, $2 bln of deals during Putin visit - wealth fund
* Saudi Arabia says its oil output fell 660,000 bpd in Sept after attacks
* Yemen’s Houthis offer Saudi-backed government new prisoner swap deal
* Saudi king approves U.S. military deployment -SPA
* Iran says ready for talks with Saudi, with or without mediation
* Aramco hopes to repair remaining damage from attacks by end-Nov
* Saudi dollar bonds fall on worries about Gulf tensions
* EU removes UAE, Switzerland, Mauritius from tax haven lists
* Abu Dhabi’s Arabtec, Trojan hire advisers for potential merger-sources
* UAE excise tax to include e-cigarettes, beverages with added sugar
* Dubai’s MAF explores partial credit card business sale in review -sources
* UAE’s BPGIC to expand storage capacity, refinery operations
* Can Qatar keep World Cup fans entertained? (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;)