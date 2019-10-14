MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 14

DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia relieved at latest trade truce, China data disappoints

* Oil prices ease on scant details of U.S.-China trade deal

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips as stock markets cheer U.S.-China trade optimism

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks fall as most of Gulf markets rise

* U.S. to pull last troops from north Syria; Syrian army to redeploy on border

* Khamenei tells Iran’s Guards to develop advanced, modern weapons

* MENA fund managers boost Egypt investments despite troubles, stable elsewhere

* Leaders of Egypt and Ethiopia to meet on Nile dam standoff - Sisi

* Furious with Turkey, EU threatens sanctions, arms embargo

* Turkey’s growth targets incompatible with other economic forecasts -Moody’s

* Iraq’s top Shi’ite cleric criticises government over protester deaths

* Putin offers to help ease Gulf tensions before Saudi trip

* Pakistan’s Khan says he will try to facilitate Iran-Saudi talks

EGYPT

* BRIEF-Egypt’s Ezz Steel Q2 Loss Widens

SAUDI ARABIA

* Russia’s Gazprom keen to cooperate with Saudi firms, Novak tells Arab News

* Saudi Arabia says it is not behind Iranian tanker struck in Red Sea

* Saudi Arabia opens tourist visas to U.S., European visa holders

* Saudi Arabia opens new logistics zone in Jeddah, eyes private investors

* Saudi banks told to hire nationals in executive roles, regulator says

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Guggenheim’s Dubai venture hires Goldman Sachs’ Abu Innab to head MENA coverage

* BRIEF-Islamic Arab Insurance Board Resolves To Offset Accumulated Losses

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s KPC to focus on boosting oil exports, gas production- CEO

* BRIEF-KFH Board To Discuss CBK Conditional Approval To Acquire Ahli United Bank

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Bahrain’s Alba Q3 Sales Volume Rises

OMAN

* BRIEF-Shell Oman Marketing 9-Month Profit Falls