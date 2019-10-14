MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 14

DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia relieved at latest trade truce, China data disappoints
* Oil prices ease on scant details of U.S.-China trade deal
* PRECIOUS-Gold dips as stock markets cheer U.S.-China trade optimism
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks fall as most of Gulf markets rise
* U.S. to pull last troops from north Syria; Syrian army to redeploy on border
* Khamenei tells Iran’s Guards to develop advanced, modern weapons
* MENA fund managers boost Egypt investments despite troubles, stable elsewhere
* Leaders of Egypt and Ethiopia to meet on Nile dam standoff - Sisi
* Furious with Turkey, EU threatens sanctions, arms embargo
* Turkey’s growth targets incompatible with other economic forecasts -Moody’s
* Iraq’s top Shi’ite cleric criticises government over protester deaths
* Putin offers to help ease Gulf tensions before Saudi trip
* Pakistan’s Khan says he will try to facilitate Iran-Saudi talks
* BRIEF-Egypt’s Ezz Steel Q2 Loss Widens
* Russia’s Gazprom keen to cooperate with Saudi firms, Novak tells Arab News
* Saudi Arabia says it is not behind Iranian tanker struck in Red Sea
* Saudi Arabia opens tourist visas to U.S., European visa holders
* Saudi Arabia opens new logistics zone in Jeddah, eyes private investors
* Saudi banks told to hire nationals in executive roles, regulator says
* Guggenheim’s Dubai venture hires Goldman Sachs’ Abu Innab to head MENA coverage
* BRIEF-Islamic Arab Insurance Board Resolves To Offset Accumulated Losses
* Kuwait’s KPC to focus on boosting oil exports, gas production- CEO
* BRIEF-KFH Board To Discuss CBK Conditional Approval To Acquire Ahli United Bank
* BRIEF-Bahrain’s Alba Q3 Sales Volume Rises
* BRIEF-Shell Oman Marketing 9-Month Profit Falls
Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;