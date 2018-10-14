MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 14

DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rebound but S&P 500 posts biggest weekly loss since March
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi blue-chip plunge leads region lower
* Oil steadies, settling up slightly after volatile session
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices fall as dollar gains, stocks rebound
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks down for third day; 2019 Oman premiums rise
* Fake news or chilling message? Journalist’s disappearance divides Saudis
* Trump thanks Turkey for pastor’s release, denies cutting deal
* Trump says U.S. would be ‘punishing’ itself if it halts Saudi arms sales
* Air strikes kill 10 civilians in Yemen’s Hodeidah province -medics
* Turkey says S.Arabia must cooperate on Khashoggi, allow access to consulate
* Israeli police investigating Palestinian woman’s death in car
* Turkey obtains recordings of Saudi journalist’s purported killing - paper
* Saudi team arrives in Turkey for Khashoggi investigation -sources
* U.S.’s Mnuchin to attend top Saudi event, media exit over missing journalist
* U.S. weapons makers rattled over Saudi Arabia deals
* Protesters at three Libyan oil fields demand better conditions -video footage
* Seven Palestinians killed in border protests - Gaza health officials
* Macron says it’s unclear who in Iran ordered French bomb plot
* Lebanese fund turns to diaspora to revitalise real estate
* Lavrov says Russia keen to boost airline security with Egypt
* Egypt looks to tap Asian debt markets under debt restructuring
* Egypt says to check hotels at Red Sea resort where British couple died
* Egyptian military court sentences 17 to death over church bombings
* Egypt’s stock exchange reduces trading halt times to 10 minutes
* Foreign holdings of Egyptian treasuries stood at $14 bln at end-Sept - news website
* Egypt central bank signs $3.8 bln finance accord with international banks
* Son of ousted Egyptian president freed on bail - judicial source
* Saudi Arabia Denies Allegations Regarding Murder of Khashoggi -Interior Minister
* Saudi investment conference to proceed despite pullout of some speakers, partners -spokesperson
* UN experts say Saudi Arabia must release women’s rights activists * Virgin’s Branson halts talks on $1 bln Saudi investment in space ventures
* Saudi Arabia must halt Yemen strikes - UN child rights panel
* UAE deepens money market with law allowing federal debt issues
* UAE says it has been in touch with UK for months over detained academic
* DP World launches expansion of port in Somaliland
* Etihad and Abu Dhabi likely to reject bondholder complaints -sources
* Dubai’s Dragon Oil plans $500 mln in acquisitions in 2019 -CEO
* Dubai-based Mashreqbank reaches $40 mln settlement with New York regulator
* Qatari media group expresses concern over Khashoggi disappearance
* U.S. envoy for Afghan peace meets Taliban officials in Qatar -WSJ
* Qatari banks raise over $1 billion in privately placed bonds – sources
* TABLE-Kuwait bank lending growth slows in August
* Kuwait raises Nov crude selling price for Asia - sources
* Oman’s 2019 crude oil premiums rise on financing costs, Iran -sources
* BRIEF-Oman’s Renaissance Services Posts 9-Month Profit nFWN1WR05Q]
* Bahrain to receive up to $2 billion, first slice of Gulf aid
Reporting By Dubai newsroom