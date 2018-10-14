MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 14

DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rebound but S&P 500 posts biggest weekly loss since March

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi blue-chip plunge leads region lower

* Oil steadies, settling up slightly after volatile session

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices fall as dollar gains, stocks rebound

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks down for third day; 2019 Oman premiums rise

* Fake news or chilling message? Journalist’s disappearance divides Saudis

* Trump thanks Turkey for pastor’s release, denies cutting deal

* Trump says U.S. would be ‘punishing’ itself if it halts Saudi arms sales

* Air strikes kill 10 civilians in Yemen’s Hodeidah province -medics

* Turkey says S.Arabia must cooperate on Khashoggi, allow access to consulate

* Israeli police investigating Palestinian woman’s death in car

* Turkey obtains recordings of Saudi journalist’s purported killing - paper

* Saudi team arrives in Turkey for Khashoggi investigation -sources

* U.S.’s Mnuchin to attend top Saudi event, media exit over missing journalist

* U.S. weapons makers rattled over Saudi Arabia deals

* Protesters at three Libyan oil fields demand better conditions -video footage

* Seven Palestinians killed in border protests - Gaza health officials

* Macron says it’s unclear who in Iran ordered French bomb plot

* Lebanese fund turns to diaspora to revitalise real estate

EGYPT

* Lavrov says Russia keen to boost airline security with Egypt

* Egypt looks to tap Asian debt markets under debt restructuring

* Egypt says to check hotels at Red Sea resort where British couple died

* Egyptian military court sentences 17 to death over church bombings

* Egypt’s stock exchange reduces trading halt times to 10 minutes

* Foreign holdings of Egyptian treasuries stood at $14 bln at end-Sept - news website

* Egypt central bank signs $3.8 bln finance accord with international banks

* Son of ousted Egyptian president freed on bail - judicial source

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia Denies Allegations Regarding Murder of Khashoggi -Interior Minister

* Saudi investment conference to proceed despite pullout of some speakers, partners -spokesperson

* UN experts say Saudi Arabia must release women’s rights activists * Virgin’s Branson halts talks on $1 bln Saudi investment in space ventures

* Saudi Arabia must halt Yemen strikes - UN child rights panel

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE deepens money market with law allowing federal debt issues

* UAE says it has been in touch with UK for months over detained academic

* DP World launches expansion of port in Somaliland

* Etihad and Abu Dhabi likely to reject bondholder complaints -sources

* Dubai’s Dragon Oil plans $500 mln in acquisitions in 2019 -CEO

* Dubai-based Mashreqbank reaches $40 mln settlement with New York regulator

QATAR

* Qatari media group expresses concern over Khashoggi disappearance

* U.S. envoy for Afghan peace meets Taliban officials in Qatar -WSJ

* Qatari banks raise over $1 billion in privately placed bonds – sources

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait bank lending growth slows in August

* Kuwait raises Nov crude selling price for Asia - sources

OMAN

* Oman’s 2019 crude oil premiums rise on financing costs, Iran -sources

* BRIEF-Oman’s Renaissance Services Posts 9-Month Profit nFWN1WR05Q]

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain to receive up to $2 billion, first slice of Gulf aid