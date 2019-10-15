MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 15

DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Stocks rise on cautious Brexit deal hopes, oil extends losses
* Oil prices extend losses as weak China data compounds U.S.-China trade deal doubts
* PRECIOUS- Gold steady ahead of crucial Brexit talks
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Banks boost Qatar, Deyaar’s surge lifts Dubai
* Saudi visit showcases Putin’s growing Middle East influence
* Russia says no talks underway to change oil output deal
* Gazprom Neft CEO: worth considering fine-tuning output deal
* Royal Jordanian plans 18 narrow body jet order- CEO
* Turkish bank group launches loan restructuring plan for companies
* UPDATE 1-Turkish lira slips but traders doubt Trump’s sanctions threat
* Kurdish official: deal with Damascus covers deployment, political talks later
* Kremlin: We don’t want to entertain possibility of clash with Turkey in Syria
* Russia ready to work with U.S. to build Saudi nuclear power plant - Rosatom
* Iran to continue scaling back commitments to nuclear deal - Rouhani
* Iran’s Rouhani says regional crisis can be resolved through diplomacy
* Egypt’s Sheeni Says Reduction Of Gas Prices Will Reduce Annual Ceramic Production Cost
* Egypt’s Mohandes Insurance Restates FY Consol Net Profit To EGP 145 Mln
* Egypt’s ICON Q2 Consol Profit Falls
* Saudi Aramco IPO announcement due ‘very very soon’ -chairman
* Saudi Arabia calls for focus on oil market stability, not oil price
* Saudi’s SALIC, Russian fund to team up on agri projects
* Russian investors eying Saudi Aramco listing - wealth fund chief
* Saudi oil output seen above pre-attack levels in Oct, Nov
* Saudi’s CMA Approves Public Offering Of Al-Mubarak Saudi Sovereign Sukuk Fund
* Saudi’s NCLE Signs MoU With Owners Of Alghad National School
* UAE cooperating with Russia to buy Russian nuclear fuel, minister
* UPDATE 1-Emirates president says he does not expect to take any Boeing 777x in 2020
* Emirates Airline’s Dnata exposure to Thomas Cook ‘not a small amount’-exec
* Emirates sees place for Boeing 787 in airline’s fleet- President
* Air Arabia to decide on new aircraft orders by Jan 2020 - CEO
* Mashreqbank’s CEO to become chairman, Q3 net profit falls
* Central Bank of The UAE Eases Mortgage Loan Requirements For Bank Customers
* DFM Implements New Measures Pertaining To Loss-Making Companies
* Abu Dhabi Aviation Shareholders Approve Upto 30% Ownership For Non-UAE Nationals
* Jazeera Airways to decide on new aircraft orders by early 2020 - CEO
* Too early to discuss possible buildup in oil inventories - Kuwait oil min
* Kuwait’s UniCap Board Approves To Sign 20 Mln Dinars Loan
* Britain set to receive LNG tanker Umm Slal from Qatar on Oct 25
* Bahrain’s Investcorp Leads $11.2 Mln Investment In Bewakoof.Com
* Bahrain’s ARIG Says C.Bank Advises Bourse To Resume Trading In Co’s Shares
* Oman’s SalamAir expects to carry 1.3 mln passengers this year
* Oman’s OMINVEST 9-Month Group Profit Rises
* Oman’s Ubar Hotels And Resorts 9-Month Group Loss Widens
* Oman Cables Industry 9-Month Group Profit Falls
*Oman’s Gulf Stone 9-Month Loss Widens
* HSBC Bank Oman 9-Month Profit Rises
Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;