MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 15

DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Stocks rise on cautious Brexit deal hopes, oil extends losses

* Oil prices extend losses as weak China data compounds U.S.-China trade deal doubts

* PRECIOUS- Gold steady ahead of crucial Brexit talks

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Banks boost Qatar, Deyaar’s surge lifts Dubai

* Saudi visit showcases Putin’s growing Middle East influence

* Russia says no talks underway to change oil output deal

* Gazprom Neft CEO: worth considering fine-tuning output deal

* Royal Jordanian plans 18 narrow body jet order- CEO

* Turkish bank group launches loan restructuring plan for companies

* UPDATE 1-Turkish lira slips but traders doubt Trump’s sanctions threat

* Kurdish official: deal with Damascus covers deployment, political talks later

* Kremlin: We don’t want to entertain possibility of clash with Turkey in Syria

* Russia ready to work with U.S. to build Saudi nuclear power plant - Rosatom

* Iran to continue scaling back commitments to nuclear deal - Rouhani

* Iran’s Rouhani says regional crisis can be resolved through diplomacy

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sheeni Says Reduction Of Gas Prices Will Reduce Annual Ceramic Production Cost

* Egypt’s Mohandes Insurance Restates FY Consol Net Profit To EGP 145 Mln

* Egypt’s ICON Q2 Consol Profit Falls

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco IPO announcement due ‘very very soon’ -chairman

* Saudi Arabia calls for focus on oil market stability, not oil price

* Saudi’s SALIC, Russian fund to team up on agri projects

* Russian investors eying Saudi Aramco listing - wealth fund chief

* Saudi oil output seen above pre-attack levels in Oct, Nov

* Saudi’s CMA Approves Public Offering Of Al-Mubarak Saudi Sovereign Sukuk Fund

* Saudi’s NCLE Signs MoU With Owners Of Alghad National School

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE cooperating with Russia to buy Russian nuclear fuel, minister

* UPDATE 1-Emirates president says he does not expect to take any Boeing 777x in 2020

* Emirates Airline’s Dnata exposure to Thomas Cook ‘not a small amount’-exec

* Emirates sees place for Boeing 787 in airline’s fleet- President

* Air Arabia to decide on new aircraft orders by Jan 2020 - CEO

* Mashreqbank’s CEO to become chairman, Q3 net profit falls

* Central Bank of The UAE Eases Mortgage Loan Requirements For Bank Customers

* DFM Implements New Measures Pertaining To Loss-Making Companies

* Abu Dhabi Aviation Shareholders Approve Upto 30% Ownership For Non-UAE Nationals

KUWAIT

* Jazeera Airways to decide on new aircraft orders by early 2020 - CEO

* Too early to discuss possible buildup in oil inventories - Kuwait oil min

* Kuwait’s UniCap Board Approves To Sign 20 Mln Dinars Loan

QATAR

* Britain set to receive LNG tanker Umm Slal from Qatar on Oct 25

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Investcorp Leads $11.2 Mln Investment In Bewakoof.Com

* Bahrain’s ARIG Says C.Bank Advises Bourse To Resume Trading In Co’s Shares

OMAN

* Oman’s SalamAir expects to carry 1.3 mln passengers this year

* Oman’s OMINVEST 9-Month Group Profit Rises

* Oman’s Ubar Hotels And Resorts 9-Month Group Loss Widens

* Oman Cables Industry 9-Month Group Profit Falls

*Oman’s Gulf Stone 9-Month Loss Widens

* HSBC Bank Oman 9-Month Profit Rises