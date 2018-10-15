MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 15

DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares resume descent, oil prices up on Saudi tensions
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks fall amid investor concerns over Khashoggi fallout
* Oil prices rise amid Saudi tensions, but demand outlook drags
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises as Asian shares dip amid China concerns
* SoftBank shares fall 5.5 pct as Saudi ties cause concern
* U.S. wants “regime change” in Iran - Rouhani
* Syria minister discussed with Iraqi counterpart reopening border crossings
* S.Korea’s Sept imports of Iran oil fall to zero ahead of U.S. sanctions
* Jordan and Syria say border to reopen on Monday
* Libya may suspend Zawiya refinery unless security improves
* Iran arrests member of military over Ahvaz parade attack - agency
* Egypt’s SODIC says seeking to take over Madinet Nasr
* Egypt minister sees no threats attached to China investment
* Saudi king says no one can undermine strong relationship with Turkey
* Erdogan, Saudi king stress importance of Khashoggi working group -sources
* JP Morgan and Ford cancel plans for Saudi investor event
* S.Arabia says will retaliate against any sanctions over Khashoggi case
* Britain would consider action if Saudi role in journalist case proven - Hunt
* Britain, France, Germany call for ‘credible investigation’ into Khashoggi disappearance * BRIEF-Saudi Exchange Reports 619.9 Mln Riyals In Foreigners Net Sales Last Week
* UK’s Labour says it would stop selling arms to Saudi Arabia
* UAE’s ADNOC Sour Gas says sulphur pipeline work on track
* BRIEF-Adnoc Distribution Shareholders Approve Interim Dividend
* TABLE-Qatar September inflation turns negative; transport rise slows
* BRIEF-QP to operate Idd El-Shargi North Dome offshore oilfield next year
* BRIEF-Burgan Bank Completes Rights Issue, Raises 62.6 Mln Dinars
* BRIEF-Bank Muscat 9-Month Profit Rises
* BRIEF-Oman’s Bank Nizwa 9-Month Profit Rises
