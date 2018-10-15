FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 4:00 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 15

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares resume descent, oil prices up on Saudi tensions

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks fall amid investor concerns over Khashoggi fallout

* Oil prices rise amid Saudi tensions, but demand outlook drags

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises as Asian shares dip amid China concerns

* SoftBank shares fall 5.5 pct as Saudi ties cause concern

* U.S. wants “regime change” in Iran - Rouhani

* Syria minister discussed with Iraqi counterpart reopening border crossings

* S.Korea’s Sept imports of Iran oil fall to zero ahead of U.S. sanctions

* Jordan and Syria say border to reopen on Monday

* Libya may suspend Zawiya refinery unless security improves

* Iran arrests member of military over Ahvaz parade attack - agency

EGYPT

* Egypt’s SODIC says seeking to take over Madinet Nasr

* Egypt minister sees no threats attached to China investment

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi king says no one can undermine strong relationship with Turkey

* Erdogan, Saudi king stress importance of Khashoggi working group -sources

* JP Morgan and Ford cancel plans for Saudi investor event

* S.Arabia says will retaliate against any sanctions over Khashoggi case

* Britain would consider action if Saudi role in journalist case proven - Hunt

* Britain, France, Germany call for ‘credible investigation’ into Khashoggi disappearance * BRIEF-Saudi Exchange Reports 619.9 Mln Riyals In Foreigners Net Sales Last Week

* UK’s Labour says it would stop selling arms to Saudi Arabia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s ADNOC Sour Gas says sulphur pipeline work on track

* BRIEF-Adnoc Distribution Shareholders Approve Interim Dividend

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar September inflation turns negative; transport rise slows

* BRIEF-QP to operate Idd El-Shargi North Dome offshore oilfield next year

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Burgan Bank Completes Rights Issue, Raises 62.6 Mln Dinars

OMAN

* BRIEF-Bank Muscat 9-Month Profit Rises

* BRIEF-Oman’s Bank Nizwa 9-Month Profit Rises

Reporting By Dubai newsroom

