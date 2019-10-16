MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 16

DUBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares tick up, sterling off 5-month peak as crunch Brexit talks eyed

* Oil prices edge higher as OPEC hints at deeper output cuts

* PRECIOUS- Gold edges higher as Brexit uncertainty spurs safe-haven bid

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Saudi hits 11-month low as most Gulf markets fall

* Borsa Istanbul imposes short selling ban in top bank shares

* Turkey pushes offensive in Syria, despite sanctions and calls to stop

* U.S. prosecutors accuse Turkey’s Halkbank of scheme to evade Iran sanctions

* Trump to meet U.S. lawmakers on Syria at White House on Wednesday-sources

* As war map shifts once more, fleeing Syrians face tough choices

* U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo talked to Iraq’s president about Turkey’s Syria incursion -statement

* U.S. to push diplomacy in bid to halt Syria attacks, may increase sanctions -U.S. official

* Kuwait’s emir to return home from U.S. after medical care

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Mohandes Insurance Board Proposes FY Dividend

* IMF expects Egypt economy to grow 5.9% in year to end of June

SAUDI ARABIA

* Two killed in incident at Saudi Aramco’s SASREF refinery -statement

* Saudi’s Al Kathiri Submits Request To Move To Main Market

* Saudi’s Yamama Cement Posts Q3 Profit

* Sabic Signs MoU With RDIF And ESN Group To Evaluate Building, Operating Methanol Plant

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Russia’s and UAE’s funds consider joint projects in Russia

* UAE’s ADNOC awards Lukoil 5% stake in Ghasha gas concession

* ADNOC wants Italy’s ENI, Austria’s OMV to partner with it on refinery expansion

* Dubai Islamic Bank Q3 Profit Rises

* Mubadala Says Carlyle Group Completes Acquisition Of Stake In CEPSA

* Russia’s Lukoil signs deal with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company on Ghasha gas field

* UAE’s Sharjah emirate hires banks for dollar Islamic bonds

* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar markets $500 million sukuk

* Arabtec Holding In Talks To Appoint UBS As Advisor On Potential Merger With Trojan Holding

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Oil Tanker Company orders 7 new tankers and one crude carrier - KUNA

* Kuwait’s KIPCO Says In Process Of Issuing Fixed Rate USD- Denominated Bonds

QATAR

* Qatar’s Gulf Warehousing 9-Month Profit Rises

* Qatar’s Al Khalij Commercial Bank 9-Month Profit Rises

OMAN

* Oman’s Gulf International Chemicals 9-Month Profit Falls

* Oman Chlorine Posts 9-Month Group Loss

* Oman’s National Life And General Insurance Posts 9-Month Flat Group Profit

* Oman Oil Marketing 9-Month Group Profit Falls

* Omans’ United Power Posts 9-Month Loss

* Dhofar Fisheries 9-Month Loss Narrows

* Ooredoo Oman Q3 Profit Falls