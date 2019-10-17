MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 17

DUBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pause after 5-day rally, Brexit in focus

* Oil prices fall on signs of large U.S. stock build

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds below $1,490/oz as markets look for trade cues

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Property shares boost Egypt, most Gulf markets trade up

* Trump leaves Turkey, Syria ‘to argue it out’ and clashes with U.S. House Speaker

* EXCLUSIVE-Iran-backed militias deployed snipers in Iraq protests

* EXCLUSIVE-U.S. carried out secret cyber strike on Iran in wake of Saudi oil attack -officials

* France worried by new phase in Iran’s breaching of nuclear pact

* Yemen’s Safer oil company resumes pumping to Arabian Sea terminal

* Yemeni government, separatists seen inking deal to end Aden standoff

* Libyan gov’t raises commercial price for kerosene as first step in reforms

* Key rebel group halts direct peace talks with Khartoum

EGYPT

* Paris wheat higher as Egypt tender boosts export sentiment

* Egypt’s GASC says buys 405,000 tonnes of Russian, French and Ukrainian wheat

SAUDI ARABIA

* Sinopec, SABIC’s ethylene expansion project starts construction

* 35 dead, 4 injured in traffic accident in Saudi Arabia’s Medina province -SPA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad sets up low-cost airline with Air Arabia

* UAE’s EWEC receives six bids for Fujairah F3 power project

* Emirate of Sharjah to raise $750 mln in sukuk

KUWAIT

* Kuwait ruler Emir Sheikh Sabah has returned to Kuwait - KUNA