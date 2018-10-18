MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 18

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar at 1 week high after hawkish Fed minutes; Asia stocks capped
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stabilises after swings on Khashoggi case, Gulf firm
* U.S. oil edges up after 3 pct drop on big stock build
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady amid firmer dollar
* Middle East Crude-Oman rebounds; al-Shaheen premiums drop
* Turkish investigators leave Saudi consulate in Istanbul - witness
* Latest US sanctions show disregard for human rights of all Iranians -foreign minister
* Syria approves U.N. aid delivery to remote camp on Jordan-Syria border
* Global banks are seeking relaxed terms on Turkey loan rules - Bloomberg
* Siemens may have to share big Iraq power contract with GE -FT
* Turkey returns to international debt market with pricey $2 bln Eurobond
* EXCLUSIVE-Don’t mention the oil price: US legal threat prompts change at OPEC
* Egypt plans to issue international sovereign sukuk in 2019-2020
* Trump reluctant to abandon Riyadh over missing journalist, wants evidence
* Britain’s BAE Systems to send senior representatives to Saudi conference
* Germany delays decision on ministerial trip to Saudi
* Saudi Arabia has assured OPEC there will be no crude shortage - OPEC chief
* Saudi Aramco says Yanbu oil terminal boosts export capacity
* SoftBank ‘anxiously’ monitoring Saudi Arabia situation -executive
* Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank aims to bridge trade finance gap with blockchain
* Emaar Development meeting approves $283.2 mln special cash dividend
* Moody’s assigns first-time Baa3 ratings to Tabreed; outlook stable
* Dubai’s Emirates NBD raises $2 billion loan
* UAE’s ADNOC starts producing new Umm Lulu crude oil stream
* Dubai-listed Tabreed hires banks for dollar sukuk
* Qatar Islamic Bank’s Q3 net profit rises 11.5 pct
* Qatar sells Dec al-Shaheen crude at lower premiums - sources
* Kuwait sets Oct-Nov prices for new super light crude -source (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)