MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 18

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar at 1 week high after hawkish Fed minutes; Asia stocks capped

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stabilises after swings on Khashoggi case, Gulf firm

* U.S. oil edges up after 3 pct drop on big stock build

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady amid firmer dollar

* Middle East Crude-Oman rebounds; al-Shaheen premiums drop

* Turkish investigators leave Saudi consulate in Istanbul - witness

* Latest US sanctions show disregard for human rights of all Iranians -foreign minister

* Syria approves U.N. aid delivery to remote camp on Jordan-Syria border

* Global banks are seeking relaxed terms on Turkey loan rules - Bloomberg

* Siemens may have to share big Iraq power contract with GE -FT

* Turkey returns to international debt market with pricey $2 bln Eurobond

* EXCLUSIVE-Don’t mention the oil price: US legal threat prompts change at OPEC

EGYPT

* Egypt plans to issue international sovereign sukuk in 2019-2020

SAUDI ARABIA

* Trump reluctant to abandon Riyadh over missing journalist, wants evidence

* Britain’s BAE Systems to send senior representatives to Saudi conference

* Germany delays decision on ministerial trip to Saudi

* Saudi Arabia has assured OPEC there will be no crude shortage - OPEC chief

* Saudi Aramco says Yanbu oil terminal boosts export capacity

* SoftBank ‘anxiously’ monitoring Saudi Arabia situation -executive

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank aims to bridge trade finance gap with blockchain

* Emaar Development meeting approves $283.2 mln special cash dividend

* Moody’s assigns first-time Baa3 ratings to Tabreed; outlook stable

* Dubai’s Emirates NBD raises $2 billion loan

* UAE’s ADNOC starts producing new Umm Lulu crude oil stream

* Dubai-listed Tabreed hires banks for dollar sukuk

QATAR

* Qatar Islamic Bank’s Q3 net profit rises 11.5 pct

* Qatar sells Dec al-Shaheen crude at lower premiums - sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait sets Oct-Nov prices for new super light crude -source (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)