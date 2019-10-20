MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 20

DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar weakens on Brexit, shares sapped by weaker China growth

* Oil falls as China economic concerns outweigh rising refinery runs

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as concerns on Brexit, trade war linger

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares end higher as banks jump; Dubai falls over 1%

* Saudi Aramco delays planned IPO until after earnings update -sources

* EXCLUSIVE-Surprise Syria truce hinged on Turkey’s deadline demand-top official

* Protests sweep Lebanon as fury at ruling elite grows over economic corruption

* Global watchdog gives Iran until Feb to tighten anti-money laundering rules

EGYPT

* Egypt to press ahead with sale of stakes in state companies - govt adviser

* Shell aims to operate Egypt concessions in H2, 2020

* Egypt signs agreement with Euroclear to widen its domestic debt investors

SAUDI ARABIA

* EXCLUSIVE-Aramco makes relatively little from foreign refining-documents

* Saudi Arabia lowers quarterly domestic gasoline prices - statement

* MEDIA-Nick Candy woos Saudi fund over Capco bid - Sunday Times

* EWEC and ACWA Power seal $868.6 mln desalination project

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala eyes debt market, weighs SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 - CEO

* Boeing 777X delays may affect Emirates fleet plans - Clark

* DAMAC says pause needed for Dubai real estate recovery

QATAR

* Qatar approves minimum wage law, scraps worker exit permits

* Qatar’s dairy company Baladna to raise around $392 mln in IPO

* Fitch Says Qatari Banks Face Asset Quality Pressure But Easing Funding Risk

* In wake of Delta deal, Qatar Airways says could consider raising LATAM stake

* Qatar Airways says may convert orders for Boeing 777-8 jet to 777-9

* A sham Qatar deal could have cost ex Barclays exec $64 mln, court hears

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says talks with Saudi to restart Neutral Zone oil output ongoing

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain making good progress on fiscal balance plan -finance minister

* Bahrain’s Batelco Announces Official Launch Of BNET

OMAN

* S&P says Oman ratings affiremd at ‘BB/B’; outlook negative

