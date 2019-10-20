MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 20

DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar weakens on Brexit, shares sapped by weaker China growth
* Oil falls as China economic concerns outweigh rising refinery runs
* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as concerns on Brexit, trade war linger
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares end higher as banks jump; Dubai falls over 1%
* Saudi Aramco delays planned IPO until after earnings update -sources
* EXCLUSIVE-Surprise Syria truce hinged on Turkey’s deadline demand-top official
* Protests sweep Lebanon as fury at ruling elite grows over economic corruption
* Global watchdog gives Iran until Feb to tighten anti-money laundering rules
* Egypt to press ahead with sale of stakes in state companies - govt adviser
* Shell aims to operate Egypt concessions in H2, 2020
* Egypt signs agreement with Euroclear to widen its domestic debt investors
* EXCLUSIVE-Aramco makes relatively little from foreign refining-documents
* Saudi Arabia lowers quarterly domestic gasoline prices - statement
* MEDIA-Nick Candy woos Saudi fund over Capco bid - Sunday Times
* EWEC and ACWA Power seal $868.6 mln desalination project
* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala eyes debt market, weighs SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 - CEO
* Boeing 777X delays may affect Emirates fleet plans - Clark
* DAMAC says pause needed for Dubai real estate recovery
* Qatar approves minimum wage law, scraps worker exit permits
* Qatar’s dairy company Baladna to raise around $392 mln in IPO
* Fitch Says Qatari Banks Face Asset Quality Pressure But Easing Funding Risk
* In wake of Delta deal, Qatar Airways says could consider raising LATAM stake
* Qatar Airways says may convert orders for Boeing 777-8 jet to 777-9
* A sham Qatar deal could have cost ex Barclays exec $64 mln, court hears
* Kuwait says talks with Saudi to restart Neutral Zone oil output ongoing
* Bahrain making good progress on fiscal balance plan -finance minister
* Bahrain’s Batelco Announces Official Launch Of BNET
* S&P says Oman ratings affiremd at ‘BB/B’; outlook negative
* Oman Oil Marketing 9-Month Group Profit Falls (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;)