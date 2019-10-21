MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 21

DUBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares edge higher, pound stumbles on Brexit drama
* Oil prices dip on weak demand outlook, supply concerns
* PRECIOUS- Gold holds steady above $1,490 on Brexit uncertainties
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Banks boost Saudi index; other Gulf markets down
* Lebanon’s Hariri agrees reforms amid nationwide protests over economic crisis
* Lebanon protesters keep pressure on government as reform deadline nears
* Erdogan says Turkey expects U.S. to keep promises, not stall Syria truce deal
* Shell Egypt to sell assets in Western Desert
* Egypt’s Qalaa to raise production capacity to 5.5 mln tonnes/year in 2021
* BRIEF-Egypt’s Edita Food Unit Signs Grant Agreement With Moroccan Government
* BRIEF-Real Estate Egyptian Consortium 9-Month Consol Profit Rises
* BRIEF-Egypt Free Shops Q1 Standalone Profit Falls
* Saudi’s CMA Approves Public Offering Of GIB Opportunistic MENA Equity Fund
* BRIEF-Saudi’s Al Kathiri Updates On Establishment Of Factory Of Alian Industrial Co
* BRIEF-Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Q3 Profit Falls
* BRIEF-Saudi’s Yansab Q3 Profit Falls
* BRIEF-Saudi’s Mobily Posts Q3 Profit
* Masdar City And Ekar Bring First Tesla Car-Share Operation To Middle East
* BRIEF-Qatar’s Nakilat 9-Month Profit Rises
* BRIEF-Kuwait Hotels Q3 Loss Narrows
* BRIEF-Livestock Transport And Trading Signs Agreement To Supply Livestock To A Gulf Company [nFWN27402X}
* BRIEF-Bahrain’s National Hotels Q3 Profit Rises
