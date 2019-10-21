MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 21

DUBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares edge higher, pound stumbles on Brexit drama

* Oil prices dip on weak demand outlook, supply concerns

* PRECIOUS- Gold holds steady above $1,490 on Brexit uncertainties

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Banks boost Saudi index; other Gulf markets down

* Lebanon’s Hariri agrees reforms amid nationwide protests over economic crisis

* Lebanon protesters keep pressure on government as reform deadline nears

* Erdogan says Turkey expects U.S. to keep promises, not stall Syria truce deal

EGYPT

* Shell Egypt to sell assets in Western Desert

* Egypt’s Qalaa to raise production capacity to 5.5 mln tonnes/year in 2021

* BRIEF-Egypt’s Edita Food Unit Signs Grant Agreement With Moroccan Government

* BRIEF-Real Estate Egyptian Consortium 9-Month Consol Profit Rises

* BRIEF-Egypt Free Shops Q1 Standalone Profit Falls

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s CMA Approves Public Offering Of GIB Opportunistic MENA Equity Fund

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Al Kathiri Updates On Establishment Of Factory Of Alian Industrial Co

* BRIEF-Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Q3 Profit Falls

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Yansab Q3 Profit Falls

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Mobily Posts Q3 Profit

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Masdar City And Ekar Bring First Tesla Car-Share Operation To Middle East

QATAR

* BRIEF-Qatar’s Nakilat 9-Month Profit Rises

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait Hotels Q3 Loss Narrows

* BRIEF-Livestock Transport And Trading Signs Agreement To Supply Livestock To A Gulf Company [nFWN27402X}

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Bahrain’s National Hotels Q3 Profit Rises