MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 22

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia hopes for best in trade talks, Brexit vote

* Oil steady on weak demand concerns despite U.S.-China trade optimism

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases as trade-deal hopes lift risk mood

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lead Saudi lower, most other Gulf markets dip

* Facing protests, Lebanon approves emergency economic reforms

* INSTANT VIEW-Lebanon govt agrees reforms as protests grip the country

* Trump: U.S. troops won’t immediately return from Syria, ceasefire could be extended

* Iraqi Kurds appreciate U.S. forces despite Syria pullout, president says

* Islamic State attack kills two security forces near northern Iraqi oilfields

* Pentagon chief visits Saudi Arabia as tensions simmer with Iran

* Israel’s Netanyahu gives up effort to form new government

* Maroc Telecom reports flat Q3 profit

EGYPT

* Dragon Oil to invest $1 bln in Egypt’s Gulf of Suez after buying BP stake

* Egypt exported 172.8 bln cubic feet of gas from Idku in 2018/19 - EGAS

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi consumer prices slip yr/yr in Sept at slowest rate in 2019

* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO says it bought 605,000 tonnes of wheat in tender

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* DP World chairman says Djibouti dispute hurt company’s ability to borrow

* UAE’s Mubadala to invest $250 mln in technology in Mideast, North Africa

* UAE’s Majid Al Futtaim hires banks for dollar “green” sukuk

BAHRAIN

* Senior Israeli official attends Bahrain security meeting focusing on Iran (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;)