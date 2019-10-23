MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 23

DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip on Brexit snag, Texas Instruments’ revenue woes

* Oil falls on U.S. stockbuild; deeper output cut prospects give support

* PRECIOUS-Gold moves sideways as investors seek clarity on Brexit, trade war

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi outperforms on Q3 results, Dubai ends losing streak

* Russia, Turkey reach deal to remove Kurdish YPG from Syria border

* In limbo as crisis rages, Lebanese banks remain shut

* Iraqi security forces killed 149 protesters, most by shots to head, chest -government inquiry

* Morocco to issue international bond in November -Finance Minister

* OPEC, allies to mull deeper oil cut amid worries over demand growth

* U.S aim is for troops pulling out of Syria to leave Iraq eventually - Pentagon chief

EGYPT

* Egypt accepts invitation to meet in U.S. over Ethiopia dam dispute

SAUDI ARABIA

* Aramco listing was delayed to rope in anchor investors -sources

* Saudi Arabia sells $2.5 billion sukuk, gets hefty demand

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Ma’aden Posts Q3 Loss

* BRIEF-Saudi Telecom Q3 Profit Rises

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-UAE’s National Investor Board Accepts Resignation Of CEO

* DP World reports lower quarterly global cargo volumes, Dubai down again

* UAE’s Masdar wins bid to develop Uzbekistan solar project

* UAE banks weighing proposed caps to property lending

QATAR

* POLL-Oil and non-oil declines weigh on Qatar growth outlook

* BRIEF-Qatar’s Commercial Bank 9-Month Profit Rises

* BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Starts Financing Subscription To Baladna IPO Shares

* Qatar’s Hamad airport to be expanded to handle 60 mln passengers

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Ahli United Bank 9-Month Profit Rises

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-NBB Concludes Financial And Legal Due Diligence For BISB Acquisition

OMAN

* Oman considers setting up new regional airline - sources (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;)