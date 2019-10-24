MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 24

DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up as earnings, geopolitics sway sentiment
* Oil slips on profit-taking, weak demand outlook
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds ground as investors await clarity on Brexit
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Property shares weigh on Egypt; other Gulf markets mixed
* OPEC, allies to mull deeper oil cut amid worries over demand growth
* U.S. says supports Lebanese people’s call for action for economic reform
* Lebanon’s banks to remain shut on Thursday - statement
* Lebanon’s Bank Audi denies ties to any “illegitimate enrichment”
* Iran plans to import 3 mln tonnes of wheat
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks surge, Asia spot premium for Russian Sokol crude up
* Egypt’s GASC buys soyoil and sunflower oil in tenders
* POLL-Egypt’s growth seen at 5.5% in FY 2019/20, 5.7% next FY
* Saudi’s Bank Aljazira Q3 Profit Rises
* MUFG Signs Agreement With SAGIA To Promote Japanese Investment In Saudi
* Saudi Arabia’s SALIC says looking at Black Sea grain terminal
* Saudi Investment Bank Qtrly Profit Falls
* Saudi Arabia raises $2.5 billion with sukuk - ministry
* Aramco listing was delayed to rope in anchor investors -sources
* Dubai’s Averda hires banks to arrange $325 mln bond- document
* UAE’s Majid Al Futtaim to raise $600 mln with green dollar sukuk
* Damac Properties Dubai Acquires Two Plots For 285 Mln Dirhams
* National Bank Of Ras Al Khaimah Q3 Profit Rises
* UAE’s Wahat Al Zaweya Says Ownership In Gulf Navigation Declines To 6.9%
* UAE’s Etisalat Q3 Profit Flat At 2.29 Bln Dirhams
* UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Oct 21
* Qatar Electricity And Water Nine-Month Profit Falls
* Qatar’s Commercial Bank still looking to sell United Arab Bank stake
* Qatar’s United Development Reports 9-Month Profit Of 343 Mln Riyals
* Orascom Investment In Talks With Qatari Diar To Invest In Real Estate Sector
* Kuwait’s Alimtiaz Q3 Profit Falls
* Kuwait’s KIPCO Issues $500 Mln Bonds
* Kuwait’s Gulf Bank Q3 Profit Falls
* Ooredoo Kuwait Q3 Profit Rises
* Kuwait’s audit body warns against depletion of sovereign fund assets
* Bahrain Family Leisure 9-Month Loss Widens
* Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank Q3 Profit Rises
* National Bank Of Bahrain 9-Month Profit Rises
* Oman could allow third-party airlines to operate domestic flights
* Oman crude spot premium jumps to $3.92/bbl, highest since at least 2014 -data (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;)