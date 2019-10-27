MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 27

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar, yields climb on trade progress news

* Oil prices clock strong weekly gains on trade hopes, crude supply

* PRECIOUS-Gold pares gains as trade optimism lifts stocks; palladium surges

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Financial stocks elevate Egypt, most of Gulf quiet

* Islamic State leader targeted by US forces as Trump plans Sunday statement

* Saudi Arabia faces reality check as Wall Street heads to Riyadh

* Saudi-brokered deal to include Yemen’s southern separatists in government -sources

*Fifteen killed, dozens wounded as Iraq protests flare for second day

* Globe-trotting Lebanese lenders face toughest test at home

* Saudi minister says maximum pressure only way to get Iran to negotiate

* GRAPHIC-Global protests gaining attention in financial markets

* INTERVIEW-Syria ceasefire holding ahead of Constitutional Committee - UN envoy tells Reuters

EGYPT

* Eni Reports Resources Discovered In Gulf Of Suez Offshore Egypt

* Egypt reopens Alexandria and Dekheila ports after closure for bad weather

* Egypt, Ethiopia agree to resume technical discussions on Grand Renaissance Dam

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. says talks progressing with Saudi on possible nuclear programme

* Russia affirms close oil cooperation with Saudi Arabia, OPEC+

* Saudi Arabia’s new bankruptcy law faces key test in the courts

* FACTBOX-Saudi Arabia’s key economic and social reforms

* SoftBank founder Son to attend Saudi conference as firm seeks second technology fund-sources

* Gulf countries climb World Bank business climate rankings, Latin America fades

* India eyes energy deals with Saudi Arabia during Modi’s visit

* Zain Saudi Q3 Profit Rises

* Saudi lender NCB posts 20% profit jump

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Brazil’s Bolsonaro aims to patch up with Arab nations on Gulf trip

* UAE’s First Abu Dhabi Bank third-quarter net profit up 3%

* UAE c.bank proposes new real estate lending rules for banks

* Mubadala-owned investment company hires banks for dollar bonds

* Bank Of Sharjah 9-Month Profit Falls

* UAE’s Gulf Navigation Posts Q3 Net Loss 18 Mln Dirhams

QATAR

* Qatar pushes for Deutsche Bank chairman to go - sources

* Qatar Airways, JAL among suitors for Malaysia Airlines - media

* Qatar Electricity And Water Nine-Month Profit Falls

* Qatar’s Commercial Bank still looking to sell United Arab Bank stake

KUWAIT

* Kuwait starts operating liquefied petroleum gas processing unit in Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery - Kuna

OMAN

* Oman’s DIDIC Says CMA Approves Rights Issue Of Subordinated Bonds