MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 27

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar, yields climb on trade progress news
* Oil prices clock strong weekly gains on trade hopes, crude supply
* PRECIOUS-Gold pares gains as trade optimism lifts stocks; palladium surges
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Financial stocks elevate Egypt, most of Gulf quiet
* Islamic State leader targeted by US forces as Trump plans Sunday statement
* Saudi Arabia faces reality check as Wall Street heads to Riyadh
* Saudi-brokered deal to include Yemen’s southern separatists in government -sources
*Fifteen killed, dozens wounded as Iraq protests flare for second day
* Globe-trotting Lebanese lenders face toughest test at home
* Saudi minister says maximum pressure only way to get Iran to negotiate
* GRAPHIC-Global protests gaining attention in financial markets
* INTERVIEW-Syria ceasefire holding ahead of Constitutional Committee - UN envoy tells Reuters
* Eni Reports Resources Discovered In Gulf Of Suez Offshore Egypt
* Egypt reopens Alexandria and Dekheila ports after closure for bad weather
* Egypt, Ethiopia agree to resume technical discussions on Grand Renaissance Dam
* U.S. says talks progressing with Saudi on possible nuclear programme
* Russia affirms close oil cooperation with Saudi Arabia, OPEC+
* Saudi Arabia’s new bankruptcy law faces key test in the courts
* FACTBOX-Saudi Arabia’s key economic and social reforms
* SoftBank founder Son to attend Saudi conference as firm seeks second technology fund-sources
* Gulf countries climb World Bank business climate rankings, Latin America fades
* India eyes energy deals with Saudi Arabia during Modi’s visit
* Zain Saudi Q3 Profit Rises
* Saudi lender NCB posts 20% profit jump
* Brazil’s Bolsonaro aims to patch up with Arab nations on Gulf trip
* UAE’s First Abu Dhabi Bank third-quarter net profit up 3%
* UAE c.bank proposes new real estate lending rules for banks
* Mubadala-owned investment company hires banks for dollar bonds
* Bank Of Sharjah 9-Month Profit Falls
* UAE’s Gulf Navigation Posts Q3 Net Loss 18 Mln Dirhams
* Qatar pushes for Deutsche Bank chairman to go - sources
* Qatar Airways, JAL among suitors for Malaysia Airlines - media
* Qatar Electricity And Water Nine-Month Profit Falls
* Qatar’s Commercial Bank still looking to sell United Arab Bank stake
* Kuwait starts operating liquefied petroleum gas processing unit in Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery - Kuna
* Oman’s DIDIC Says CMA Approves Rights Issue Of Subordinated Bonds
