MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 28

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise to 3-month highs, dollar waits for Fed
* Oil drops after data shows industrial profits decline in China
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors wait for Fed’s take on rate cut
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi dips on weak earnings; property shares aid Egypt
* EXCLUSIVE-Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture -Iraqi intelligence sources
* U.S. raid on Baghdadi was staged from airbase in western Iraq -source
* Iraq says it provided U.S. with Baghdadi’s location - statement
* OBITUARY-Islamic State’s Baghdadi: a trail of horror and death
* Lebanon puts temporary ban on taking large sums of dollar cash out of country - NNA
* Defying crackdown, thousands of Iraqis keep protesting
* IS leader’s death is fatal blow to group: Bahrain’s foreign minister
* IS leader’s death marks turning point in anti-terror efforts - Turkey’s Erdogan
* Iran minister says U.S. killing of Baghdadi “not a big deal” - Tweet
* Bodies of 3 men, 3 women found at scene of attack targeting Baghdadi-jihadist source
* Air Products, ACWA, Aramco JV raising debt to fund purchase of assets
* SABIC CEO sees no change in company strategy after Aramco deal
* Sabic CEO says no intention of selling Clariant stake
* Saudi’s SABIC drops on Q3 profit slump
* MEDIA-Saudi Arabia’s BinDawood picks JPMorgan, Goldman for IPO- Bloomberg
* Saudi’s Herfy Food Services Qtrly Profit Falls
* Saudi’s Qassim Cement Qtrly Profit Rises
* Arabian Cement Qtrly Profit Rises
* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q3 profit falls 13%, to exit Kuwait, Qatar
* Ajman Bank Q3 Profit Falls
* Qatari German For Medical Devices 9-Month Loss Widens
* Qatar’s Dlala Brokerage 9-Month Loss Narrows
* Qatar’s Al Meera Consumer Goods 9-Month Profit Rises
* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan 9-Month Profit Rises
* Qatari Investors Group 9-Month Profit Falls
* Industries Qatar reports 47% fall in 9-month net profit
* Kuwait’s Future Kid Appoints Khaled Bader Al-Roumi As CEO
* Bahrain’s Alba Posts 9-Month Loss
