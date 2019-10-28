MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 28

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise to 3-month highs, dollar waits for Fed

* Oil drops after data shows industrial profits decline in China

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors wait for Fed’s take on rate cut

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi dips on weak earnings; property shares aid Egypt

* EXCLUSIVE-Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture -Iraqi intelligence sources

* U.S. raid on Baghdadi was staged from airbase in western Iraq -source

* Iraq says it provided U.S. with Baghdadi’s location - statement

* OBITUARY-Islamic State’s Baghdadi: a trail of horror and death

* Lebanon puts temporary ban on taking large sums of dollar cash out of country - NNA

* Defying crackdown, thousands of Iraqis keep protesting

* IS leader’s death is fatal blow to group: Bahrain’s foreign minister

* IS leader’s death marks turning point in anti-terror efforts - Turkey’s Erdogan

* Iran minister says U.S. killing of Baghdadi “not a big deal” - Tweet

* Bodies of 3 men, 3 women found at scene of attack targeting Baghdadi-jihadist source

SAUDI ARABIA

* Air Products, ACWA, Aramco JV raising debt to fund purchase of assets

* SABIC CEO sees no change in company strategy after Aramco deal

* Sabic CEO says no intention of selling Clariant stake

* Saudi’s SABIC drops on Q3 profit slump

* MEDIA-Saudi Arabia’s BinDawood picks JPMorgan, Goldman for IPO- Bloomberg

* Saudi’s Herfy Food Services Qtrly Profit Falls

* Saudi’s Qassim Cement Qtrly Profit Rises

* Arabian Cement Qtrly Profit Rises

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q3 profit falls 13%, to exit Kuwait, Qatar

* Ajman Bank Q3 Profit Falls

QATAR

* Qatari German For Medical Devices 9-Month Loss Widens

* Qatar’s Dlala Brokerage 9-Month Loss Narrows

* Qatar’s Al Meera Consumer Goods 9-Month Profit Rises

* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan 9-Month Profit Rises

* Qatari Investors Group 9-Month Profit Falls

* Industries Qatar reports 47% fall in 9-month net profit

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Future Kid Appoints Khaled Bader Al-Roumi As CEO

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Alba Posts 9-Month Loss