MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 29

DUBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge higher, eyes turn to Fed

* Oil prices edge lower ahead of U.S. stockpile numbers

* PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as stocks soar on trade hopes; focus on Fed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi drops as banks decline but COMI supports Egypt

* U.S. may extend tariff suspensions on $34 billion in Chinese goods

* Democrats to vote on Thursday on how to make Trump impeachment probe public

* ANALYSIS-Killing the leader may not be enough to stamp out Islamic State

* Trump: ‘ahead of schedule’ on China trade deal

* U.S. wants to bolster fight against Islamic State after its leader’s death

* Four killed in Iraq as protests persist

* Lebanon’s central bank urges quick solution to avoid future collapse

* U.S. military envisions broad defense of Syrian oilfields

* Russia: OPEC+ will factor in weak U.S. output at December meeting - TASS

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia, U.S. to cooperate on security of global energy supply - Saudi press

* Saudi king appoints new head of telecom authority - royal decree

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Emirates NBD third-quarter profit surges 89%

* Dubai Financial Market Launches Sharia Index

* Abu Dhabi Aviation 9-Month Profit Rises

QATAR

* EXCLUSIVE-Qatar pushes for Deutsche Bank chairman to go - sources

* Qatar’s Mannai Corporation 9-Month Profit Falls

* Qatar’s Barwa Real Estate 9-Month Profit Falls

* Qatar’s Milaha 9-Month Profit Rises

* Qatar’s Investment Holding Group 9-Month Profit Rises

* Qatar’s Mesaieed Petrochemical 9-Month Profit Falls

* Qatar Insurance 9-Month Profit Rises

* Vodafone Qatar 9-Month Profit Rises

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s BBK Q3 Profit Rises

* Bahrain’s Investcorp Signs Structured Secondaries Transaction With HarbourVest