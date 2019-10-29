MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 29

DUBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge higher, eyes turn to Fed
* Oil prices edge lower ahead of U.S. stockpile numbers
* PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as stocks soar on trade hopes; focus on Fed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi drops as banks decline but COMI supports Egypt
* U.S. may extend tariff suspensions on $34 billion in Chinese goods
* Democrats to vote on Thursday on how to make Trump impeachment probe public
* ANALYSIS-Killing the leader may not be enough to stamp out Islamic State
* Trump: ‘ahead of schedule’ on China trade deal
* U.S. wants to bolster fight against Islamic State after its leader’s death
* Four killed in Iraq as protests persist
* Lebanon’s central bank urges quick solution to avoid future collapse
* U.S. military envisions broad defense of Syrian oilfields
* Russia: OPEC+ will factor in weak U.S. output at December meeting - TASS
* Saudi Arabia, U.S. to cooperate on security of global energy supply - Saudi press
* Saudi king appoints new head of telecom authority - royal decree
* Dubai’s Emirates NBD third-quarter profit surges 89%
* Dubai Financial Market Launches Sharia Index
* Abu Dhabi Aviation 9-Month Profit Rises
* EXCLUSIVE-Qatar pushes for Deutsche Bank chairman to go - sources
* Qatar’s Mannai Corporation 9-Month Profit Falls
* Qatar’s Barwa Real Estate 9-Month Profit Falls
* Qatar’s Milaha 9-Month Profit Rises
* Qatar’s Investment Holding Group 9-Month Profit Rises
* Qatar’s Mesaieed Petrochemical 9-Month Profit Falls
* Qatar Insurance 9-Month Profit Rises
* Vodafone Qatar 9-Month Profit Rises
* Bahrain’s BBK Q3 Profit Rises
* Bahrain’s Investcorp Signs Structured Secondaries Transaction With HarbourVest
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom;