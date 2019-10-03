MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 3

DUBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slide as US tariffs on EU fan growth worries

* Oil steadies in rebound after jitters over economic outlook, U.S. inventories

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as focus shifts to U.S. nonfarm payrolls data

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Dubai leads losses as Gulf tracks decline in global markets

* Iraq declares curfews as gunfights rage and protests spread nationwide

* Kuwait says deal signed with Iraq to study cross-border oil production -state news agency

* EXCLUSIVE-Ships with 1 mln tonnes of grain stuck outside Iran’s ports in payment crisis

* UN investigator says Saudi royal adviser should be tried for Khashoggi killing

* ANALYSIS-Stagnant politics, graft and slow recovery fuel new Iraqi unrest

* Amid tensions, Iran’s oil minister calls Saudi counterpart a friend

* As Lebanon reforms go slowly, protests suggest widening anger

* Iran passes law allowing women to pass citizenship to children

* Russia’s Putin says no proof Iran was behind Saudi attacks

* Lebanon chooses four banks to manage issuance of new Eurobond - source familiar with matter

* Iran’s Rouhani says French plan for talks broadly is acceptable

EGYPT

* Egypt’s non-oil business activity contracts again in Sept -PMI

* Remittances from Egyptians working abroad rose to $2.6 billion in July - central bank

* Egypt’s GASC buys 60,000 T French wheat in tender

* Egypt strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 4.7 months-ministry

* Israel to increase gas exports to Egypt, companies say

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi private sector employment growth at 18-month high in Sept -PMI

* Saudi’s CMA Approves Total Assets Value Increase Of Al Rajhi REIT Fund

* Saudi’s Dar Al Arkan Intends To Issue Senior Unsecured Sukuk

* Saudi British Bank Completes Sale Of 2% Stake In HSBC Saudi Arabia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE private sector growth falls to nine-year low -PMI

* UAE’s ADNOC eyes bond issue amid low interest rates

* UAE committed to conformity levels of last JMMC meeting

* UAE’s Depa Says Vedder Secures Superyacht Fit-Out Package Worth More Than AED 115 Mln

* UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Sept 30

* Dubai ready to take on more debt if needed - economic adviser

* UAE’s Deyaar Launches Utilities Management Co Nationwide Management