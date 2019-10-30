MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 30

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip before Fed decision on trade deal worries
* Oil prices drop, U.S. falls for 3rd day as Cushing stocks rise
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady on potential trade delay; focus on Fed rate decision
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares extend losses, property stocks drag down Dubai
* PM Hariri resigns as Lebanon crisis turns violent
* Trump says likely Baghdadi successor killed by U.S. troops
* Iraqi protesters pack Baghdad square, anti-government movement gains momentum
* Russia tells Turkey Kurdish fighters have left NE Syrian border area -Erdogan
* Iran, Russia take aim at U.S. military presence near Syrian oilfields
* U.S. sanctions on Iran threaten access to certain medicines -report
* Libya reopens Tripoli’s Mitiga airport after two months of closure
* U.S. senior diplomat slams Egypt’s treatment of journalist
* Egypt says Washington to host Nov. 6 meeting on Ethiopia dam dispute
* Egypt’s GASC buys 235,000 T of Ukrainian, French and Romanian wheat
* Egypt’s first smartphone maker to export to Germany next month
* Finance royalty descend on Saudi forum as Aramco listing looms
* Saudi Aramco aims to begin planned IPO on Nov. 3 -sources
* Saudi Arabia signs $15 bln in agreements at annual investment forum - statement
* Brazil’s BRF to invest $120 mln in Saudi chicken processing plant
* Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea project seeks loan in excess of 10 bln riyals-CEO
* Aramco signs slew of deals at Future Investment Initiative conference
* Saudi energy minister meets India’s Modi to discuss partnerships -news agency
* Indonesia’s Pertamina, Aramco extend Cilacap refinery talks -minister
* Saudi, Gulf consortium seeking to buy Barneys New York -Maaal
* UAE 2020 federal budget set at 61 billion dirhams, no deficit - P.M. tweet
* UAE’s ADNOC eyes bond issue amid low interest rates
* Italy’s Cavalli wins court approval for sale to Dubai’s Damac founder
* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala to increase investment in Brazil - Bolsonaro
* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala CEO says remains long on the U.S.
* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan mandates banks to arrange fixed income investor meetings starting oct. 31 - leads
* Kuwait’s ruler opens parliament after medical treatment
* Saudi Arabia, Bahrain sign 11 bln riyal contract for linking bridge
Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;