MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 30

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip before Fed decision on trade deal worries

* Oil prices drop, U.S. falls for 3rd day as Cushing stocks rise

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady on potential trade delay; focus on Fed rate decision

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares extend losses, property stocks drag down Dubai

* PM Hariri resigns as Lebanon crisis turns violent

* Trump says likely Baghdadi successor killed by U.S. troops

* Iraqi protesters pack Baghdad square, anti-government movement gains momentum

* Russia tells Turkey Kurdish fighters have left NE Syrian border area -Erdogan

* Iran, Russia take aim at U.S. military presence near Syrian oilfields

* U.S. sanctions on Iran threaten access to certain medicines -report

* Libya reopens Tripoli’s Mitiga airport after two months of closure

EGYPT

* U.S. senior diplomat slams Egypt’s treatment of journalist

* Egypt says Washington to host Nov. 6 meeting on Ethiopia dam dispute

* Egypt’s GASC buys 235,000 T of Ukrainian, French and Romanian wheat

* Egypt’s first smartphone maker to export to Germany next month

SAUDI ARABIA

* Finance royalty descend on Saudi forum as Aramco listing looms

* Saudi Aramco aims to begin planned IPO on Nov. 3 -sources

* Saudi Arabia signs $15 bln in agreements at annual investment forum - statement

* Brazil’s BRF to invest $120 mln in Saudi chicken processing plant

* Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea project seeks loan in excess of 10 bln riyals-CEO

* Aramco signs slew of deals at Future Investment Initiative conference

* Saudi energy minister meets India’s Modi to discuss partnerships -news agency

* Indonesia’s Pertamina, Aramco extend Cilacap refinery talks -minister

* Saudi, Gulf consortium seeking to buy Barneys New York -Maaal

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE 2020 federal budget set at 61 billion dirhams, no deficit - P.M. tweet

* UAE’s ADNOC eyes bond issue amid low interest rates

* Italy’s Cavalli wins court approval for sale to Dubai’s Damac founder

* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala to increase investment in Brazil - Bolsonaro

* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala CEO says remains long on the U.S.

QATAR

* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan mandates banks to arrange fixed income investor meetings starting oct. 31 - leads

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s ruler opens parliament after medical treatment

BAHRAIN

* Saudi Arabia, Bahrain sign 11 bln riyal contract for linking bridge