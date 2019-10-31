MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 31

DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian stocks edge higher after Fed rate cut, focus shifts to BOJ

* Oil falls on hike in U.S. crude stockpiles, trade deal concerns

* PRECIOUS- Gold inches up on Fed rate cut cheer, sombre dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Abu Dhabi outperforms on FAB, Saudi ends losing streak

* UPDATE 1-UAE withdraws its troops from Aden, hands control to Saudi Arabia

* Jordan’s central bank cuts benchmark interest rates by 25 bp

* Hariri ready to be Lebanese PM again but with conditions-source

* Lebanese banks to resume normal work on Friday-banking association -

* Iraq’s International Islamic Bank Q3 Loss Narrows

* Jordan Telecom Q3 Profit Rises

* U.S. ambassador in Turkey summoned over House votes on sanctions, Armenia - Anadolu

* Turkish lira weakens slightly after U.S. House backs sanctions

* UPDATE 1-Iraq’s Umm Qasr port operations halted by protesters -officials

* Lebanon CDS fall 120 basis points after Hariri resignation

* Norway’s wealth fund says it will not invest in Saudi Aramco IPO

* UPDATE 2-Major roads reopen in Lebanon after prime minister resigns

* EBRD to sell Turkey bourse stake after former Halkbank exec named CEO

* UPDATE 1-Malaysia ‘bullied’ into closing bank accounts of Iranians, PM says

* UPDATE 2-Jordan recalls envoy to Israel to protest detention of two citizens

* Pointing to Iraq, Lebanon, Khamenei recalls how Iran put down unrest

* At Lebanon shops, mills and petrol pumps, fears of supply crisis grow

* UPDATE 1-Kuwait, Gulf central banks cut key rates following Fed

EGYPT

* Egypt selects five lenders for dollar-denominated bond -ministry

* Egypt has wheat reserves sufficient for 4.8 months - supply minister

* Egypt’s Nasr Co For Civil Works Nine-Month Profit Falls

* BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q3 Profit Falls

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi central bank cuts rates by 25 bps -statement

* Saudi Aramco to keep 4.6 mln barrels of oil in Indian storage - govt

* UPDATE 2-Aramco IPO will come soon, Saudi crown prince to decide - energy min

* UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund signs $10 bln loan

* Investcorp plans $1 bln infrastructure investments in Saudi, Gulf & MENA - joint CEO

* Saudi Stock Exchange Says Trading Of Alkathiri Holding Shares In Main Market From Nov 3

* BRIEF-Saudi Paper Manufacturing Appoints Fahad Mohamed Al Dawood As Chairman

* BRIEF-Saudi Public Transport Qtrly Profit Falls

* Saudi’s Advanced Petrochemical Qtrly Profit Rises

* Saudi Industrial Services Qtrly Profit Falls

* Saudi’s Methanol Chemicals Posts Qtrly Loss

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE central bank cuts rates by 25 basis points

* BRIEF-UAE’ NGI Says UAE And GCC Nationals Ownership Shall Not Be Less Than 51%

* UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Oct 28

QATAR

* BRIEF-Qatar Industrial Manufacturing 9-Month Profit Falls

KUWAIT

* Kuwait central bank cuts discount rate to 2.75 pct from 3.0 pct

* BRIEF-Kuwait Investment Posts Q3 Loss

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Tijara And Realestate Investment Q3 Profit Rises

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain central bank cuts all key rates by 25 basis points

* Bahrain’s Seef Properties Posts 9-Month Flat Profit

* Bahrain Commercial Facilities Q3 Profit Falls

OMAN

* Oman’s United Finance To Explore Strategic Collaboration With Taageer Finance