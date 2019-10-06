MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 6

DUBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Easing concerns about U.S. economy lift equity markets

* Oil settles up as U.S. unemployment rate drops, but crude ends week down 5%

* PRECIOUS- Gold pares gains after decent jobs data, still set for weekly gain

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Blue-chip sell-off dents Egypt, most major Gulf markets fall

* EU to remove Switzerland, UAE from tax haven lists

* Gulf military heads condemn use of GCC airspaces to carry out Aramco attacks - statement

* EXCLUSIVE-Iran not ‘drawing back’ militarily after Saudi attack-US admiral

* Lebanon central bank ready to repay state’s maturing dollar debt

* Moody’s Says Government Of Iraq’s Dependence On Oil Revenues To Persist As Reform Momentum Remains Slow

* EXCLUSIVE-Ships with 1 mln tonnes of grain stuck outside Iran’s ports in payment crisis

* CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Facebook says removed multiple accounts from Indonesia, UAE, Nigeria, and Egypt

* Turkish annual inflation tumbles to 9.3% in September

* Turkey fines Facebook $282,000 over privacy breach

* Rising trend in Turkish energy prices to continue in Oct - cenbank

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks little changed; Saudi may hike Nov OSPs to Asia

* Turkey says Syria “safe zone” efforts are not yielding results

* Turkish Finance Minister Says Inflation At The End Of The Year May Be Slightly Below Target Of 12%

* Tunisian annual inflation unchanged at 6.7% in Sept

* Iraq dollar bonds tumble 1.2 cents amid unrest, surging death toll

* Russia summons Iranian ambassador over journalist’s arrest in Tehran

* Iran says Russian journalist held in Iran to be freed - RIA

*Saudi Arabia considering some form of Yemen ceasefire -sources

* Who will buy Lebanon’s Eurobond? Not us, say foreign fund managers

* Tunisia’s election credibility affected by candidate’s detention - president

* Turkish ship to begin drilling off Cyprus -minister

* Tripoli gov’t gives Libya’s NOC $1 billion in funding

EGYPT

* Egypt discussing possible new IMF cooperation -c.bank governor

* CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Egypt lowers fuel prices for first time as part of IMF-backed pricing mechanism

* Egypt to appoint banks to handle share offer in United Bank

* Egypt lowers gas price to $5.50-$6 per mln Btu for industry

* Egypt’s Maridive And Oil Services Posts Q2 Consol Loss

* Egypt sets gas price at $5.50-$6 per mln Btu for industry - PM

* Reliance Logistics Acquires 3.7 Mln Shares Of Sama Cement

* INDICATORS-Egypt - Oct 3

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia restores full oil output after attacks, focused on Aramco IPO

* Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms

* Saudi Arabia increases Asia selling price of its Arab light crude in Nov

* Indonesia’s Pertamina, Saudi Aramco extend refinery talks until end-Oct - govt

* Saudi’s GASCO Board Approves CEO’s Resignation

* Saudi’s CMA Approves AXA Cooperative Insurance’s Capital Increase Request

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Investments Updates On CEO Statement About Establishing Real Estate Fund

* UAE’s ADNOC sets September Murban crude OSP at $65.2/barrel

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Alimtiaz Says Unit Gets 17.6 Mln Dinars Contract

QATAR

* Former top Barclays bankers face fraud trial over 2008 Qatar rescue

* Qatar urges citizens not to travel to Iraq amid ongoing unrest

* Qatar General Insurance Intends To Close Mozoon Insurance Marketing Services

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain calls its citizens not to travel to Iraq for the time being - BNA

OMAN

* Oman’s Al Anwar Ceramic Tiles 9-Month Profit Rises