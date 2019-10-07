MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 7

DUBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up on U.S. jobs report, but caution seen on trade talks

* Oil prices on ebb tide as gloom gathers over global economy

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises ahead of U.S.-China trade negotiations

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf rises on modest U.S. job growth, Saudi ends losing streak

* Iraqi police fire on protesters in new unrest, death toll passes 100

* Split vote complicates government formation after Tunisia election

* Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria ‘safe zone’ in phone call; to meet next month -Ankara

* Libya’s NOC to halt production at Faregh oil field due maintenance at Zueitina port

* Trump re-election campaign targeted by Iran-linked hackers -sources

* Who will buy Lebanon’s Eurobond? Not us, say foreign fund managers

* Iran will use every means possible to export its oil - SHANA

EGYPT

* Egypt says talks over Ethiopia’s Nile dam deadlocked, calls for mediation

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia working to remove Sudan from U.S. state sponsors of terrorism list - tweet

* Saudi market regulator facilitates listing of foreign companies

* Saudi fund acquires 49% stake in consulting firm Richard Attias -Maaal

* Saudi dairy company Almarai’s third-quarter profit falls 8.5%

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi crown prince, top Saudi defense official discuss military, defense matters

* UAE telecom du sees no evidence of ‘security holes’ in Huawei’s 5G technology-CTO

* BRIEF-Arabtec Holding Unit Awarded SAR 280 Mln EPC Contract By Saudi Aramco

QATAR

* Qatar sets Sept. Marine crude price at $63.05/bbl, Land crude at $64/bbl -state news agency

OMAN

* BRIEF-Dhofar International Development And Investment Holding Shareholders Approve Rights Issue (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom;)