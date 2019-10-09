MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 9

DUBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks swoon on signs of prolonged U.S.-China standoff
* Oil prices extend slide to 3rd straight day, U.S.-China trade doubts grow
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds firm as souring trade spat hurts risk appetite
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil price fall weighs on Gulf markets, Saudi leads losses
* Protests resume in Iraq’s Sadr City as uprising enters second week
* U.S.’s Pompeo urges Iraq’s prime minister to tackle protesters’ grievances
* UAE pulls some forces from Yemen’s Aden as deal nears to end standoff
* Trump consulted with Pentagon ahead of northeast Syria troop withdrawal
* After bloodshed hits flashpoint district, Iraq scrambles to stem violence
* Sudan has received half the $3 bln promised by Saudi Arabia and UAE
* Hariri says UAE promised Lebanon aid after high-stakes talks
* Iran foreign minister says ready to talk with Saudis if they stop ‘killing people’
* Former Barclays bankers lied about Qatari fees in 2008, fraud trial hears
* Ethiopia says Egypt trying to maintain “colonial era” grip over Nile
* Dubai ruler and princess set for legal battle in London next month
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks mixed; Indonesia sets Sept crude price
* Egypt’s GASC buys 295,000 tonnes of Russian, Ukrainian wheat
* Egypt to produce 4 mln T white rice in 2019 season
* Saudi’s Al Khodari Announces Termination Of A Road Project Contract
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi central bank vets local lenders ahead of Aramco IPO – sources
* Saudi cabinet says Kingdom ready to meet world oil needs -SPA
* Fitch downgrade weighs on Saudi Arabia, Aramco dollar bonds
* Fitch Downgrades SABIC’s Long-Term IDR To ‘A’ From ‘A+’
* Saudi energy minister, Russian minister discuss stability of oil markets
* Takaful Emarat Says Wasim Ahmad Resigned As CFO
* Mubadala Capital Appoints Senior Leadership Team In Europe
* Etihad Airways expects to return to profitability in 2023 - exec
* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar hires banks for dollar sukuk
* Aviation and tourism’s share to UAE GDP seen at $128 bln in 20-yrs-IATA
* Qatar opens CO2 storage plant, targets 5 mln T a year by 2025
* Qatar will chose one contractor for new LNG trains
* Kuwait Finance gains central bank approval for Ahli United takeover
* Kuwait Business Town Real Estate Signs Islamic Financing With Local Bank
* Kuwait Finance House expects AUB merger approvals within one month -CEO
* National Bank Of Oman Shareholders Approve Capital Raising Plans
* Oman’s Galfar Engineering Secures $2.7 Mln Sub Contract For Structural Steel Erection Works (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom;)