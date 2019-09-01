MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 1

DUBAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge higher but post monthly loss; yuan weakens as tariffs loom

* Oil falls ahead of hurricane but posts weekly gain as U.S.-China trade war eases

* PRECIOUS-Gold heads for fourth monthly gain on slowdown, trade worries

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index hits 8-month low; Qatar outweighs regional markets

* Hezbollah says commanders ready, Israel orders more forces to border region

* Israeli military orders extra forces to Lebanon border area

* Turkey to launch own Syria plan in weeks unless has ‘safe zone’ control - Erdogan

* Iranian oil tanker no longer has Turkish destination - ship tracking data

* Sudan’s ex-president Bashir charged with corruption, holding illicit foreign currency

* After heavy air strikes, calm in Syria’s Idlib as ceasefire declared

* Yemeni separatists arrest dozens of government loyalists in Aden

* Murat Cetinkaya, Oguzhan Ozbas appointed as Turkey c.bank deputy governors

* U.S. says Iranian oil tanker headed towards Syria

* Iran goes further in breaching nuclear deal, IAEA report shows

* OPEC posts first 2019 oil-output rise despite Saudi cuts - Reuters survey

EGYPT

* Despite rosy economic data, Egyptians complain of harder living

* Egypt’s M2 money supply rises 12.1% year-on-year in July - c.bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia splits industry and mining from energy ministry

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Aramco board sees too many risks for New York IPO - sources

* Islamic Development Bank hires banks to raise more than $1 bln in sukuk -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE carries out air strikes against Yemen government forces to support separatists

* UAE’s Utico confident of securing deal for Singapore’s Hyflux - CEO

QATAR

* EXCLUSIVE-Oil giants shower Qatar with crown jewels in race for LNG prize

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Ithmaar Holding Shareholders Approve Delisting Of Shares From Boursa Kuwait

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s KMEFIC Gets CMA License As Market Maker

OMAN

* BRIEF-Al Fajar Al Alamia Board Proposes FY Dividend