MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 10

DUBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks mostly weaker on steep Chinese factory price declines
* Oil hits six-week high on hopes of extended OPEC output cuts
* PRECIOUS-Gold drops for 4th session as improved risk appetite weighs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi edges up on passive fund inflows, Abu Dhabi slips
* Iraq power system requires investments of at least $30 billion
* Iraq close to reaching oil production capacity of 5 mln bpd
* Former Erdogan ally to form rival party before year-end - paper
* Mideast crude exports to Asia may rise to 20 mln bpd by 2040 -OPEC
* Trump says he could meet with Iranian President Rouhani
* “Time is of the essence,” IAEA tells Iran, pressing for answers
* Citi’s Atiq Rehman appointed head of EMEA emerging markets business
* Plans for Israeli gas exports to Egypt on track -Egyptian minister
* Egypt plans up to $7 bln in international bonds in 2019-20
* INTERVIEW-Egypt overhauling tax procedures to lure investors – finance minister
* Saudi Aramco pursues IPO with local listing plan as lines up banks -sources
* UAE energy minister trusts new Saudi energy minister will strengthen Saudi role in OPEC
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi plans gradual listing at home for Aramco -sources
* Saudi Arabia flags plan to enrich uranium as U.S. seeks nuclear pact
* Saudi Arabia should consider raising VAT to 10% - IMF
* Saudi’s Tasnee Obtains 3 Bln Riyals Murabaha Facility
* Saudi’s Sisco Unit Makes Provision For Doubtful Debts For 13.5 Mln Riyals
* New Saudi energy minister: a royal with decades of experience in OPEC cuts
* New Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ alliance staying for long term
* Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power to focus more on renewable energy projects - CEO
* Saudi oil shake-up won’t affect Russian deal with OPEC, Kremlin says
* Saudi energy min calls on OPEC producers to comply with output curbs
* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO buys 780,000 tonnes wheat in tender
* Saudi Tadawul expects $3 bln additional inflows from FTSE inclusion - chairwoman
* COLUMN-New Saudi energy minister faces unpalatable crude market choices: Russell
* UAE’s Arabtec Updates On Combining Construction Businesses With Trojan Holding
* Operating license for Barakah nuclear power plant still under review - UAE regulator
* Emirates NBD Says Not Appointed Any Banks For Potential Rights Issue
* UAE’s Emaar Updates On Arbitration Between Emaar Misr And Al Nasr Housing And Development
* DP World’s Topaz and P&O to complete merger by year
* OPEC, non-OPEC pact on oil supply curbs to continue - UAE minister
* ADNOC CEO: $11 trillion investment needed to meet future global energy demand
* DXB Entertainments Re-Aligns Salary And Benefits Structure As Part Of Efficiency Program
* EXCLUSIVE-Qatar shortlists partners for North Field expansion, but says it may go it alone
* Kuwait’s United Real Estate Says Unit Signs Contract To Renew,Increase Bank Financing
* Oman’s ONEIC Says Tanweer Renews Rural Areas Collection Services Contract
* Oman oil min says too early to assess if deeper oil cuts needed (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)