MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 11

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Rising bond yields support value stocks ahead of c.bank meetings
* Oil prices gain after bigger-than-expected fall in U.S. stockpiles
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch up amid cautious mood; investors eye ECB meet
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks, petchems drag down Saudi, property lifts Dubai
* Three Australians detained in Iran
* With Bolton’s departure, an Iran hawk leaves the chessboard
* Britain accuses Iran of selling Adrian Darya 1 tanker oil to Syria
* U.S. President Trump could meet with Iran’s Rouhani at U.N. with no preconditions
U.S. to monitor Iranian oil shipments, will eye Chinese purchases -official
* Israel strikes Gaza after rocket sirens force Netanyahu off stage
* Arab League calls Netanyahu plan to annex West Bank areas ‘aggression’
* U.S. announces new sanctions targeting Hamas, Islamic State, other groups
* Air strikes hit Syria ceasefire zone - monitor, source
* Algerian PM to resign, paving way for vote after protracted protests
* At least 31 die during stampede at Ashura rituals in Iraq’s Kerbala
* Egypt’s August inflation rate falls to 7.5%, lowest in years
* COLUMN-Policy options for Saudi Arabia’s new energy minister: Kemp
* Saudi Aramco picks banks including Goldman, JPMorgan for IPO roles - Bloomberg
* Saudi Aramco prepared for foreign float alongside main domestic listing
* Cost of India refinery project with Aramco to rise – oil minister
* Dubai’s Emaar Properties sells $500 mln 10-year sukuk
* Dubai weighs comeback to global debt markets - sources
* Qatar’s commercial bank to raise $600-700 mln in debt over next 6-12 months -CEO
* Kuwait’s Warba Bank hires banks for dollar sukuk
