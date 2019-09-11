MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 11

DUBAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Rising bond yields support value stocks ahead of c.bank meetings

* Oil prices gain after bigger-than-expected fall in U.S. stockpiles

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch up amid cautious mood; investors eye ECB meet

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks, petchems drag down Saudi, property lifts Dubai

* Three Australians detained in Iran

* With Bolton’s departure, an Iran hawk leaves the chessboard

* Britain accuses Iran of selling Adrian Darya 1 tanker oil to Syria

* U.S. President Trump could meet with Iran’s Rouhani at U.N. with no preconditions

U.S. to monitor Iranian oil shipments, will eye Chinese purchases -official

* Israel strikes Gaza after rocket sirens force Netanyahu off stage

* Arab League calls Netanyahu plan to annex West Bank areas ‘aggression’

* U.S. announces new sanctions targeting Hamas, Islamic State, other groups

* Air strikes hit Syria ceasefire zone - monitor, source

* Algerian PM to resign, paving way for vote after protracted protests

* At least 31 die during stampede at Ashura rituals in Iraq’s Kerbala

EGYPT

* Egypt’s August inflation rate falls to 7.5%, lowest in years

SAUDI ARABIA

* COLUMN-Policy options for Saudi Arabia’s new energy minister: Kemp

* Saudi Aramco picks banks including Goldman, JPMorgan for IPO roles - Bloomberg

* Saudi Aramco prepared for foreign float alongside main domestic listing

* Cost of India refinery project with Aramco to rise – oil minister

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Emaar Properties sells $500 mln 10-year sukuk

* Dubai weighs comeback to global debt markets - sources

QATAR

* Qatar’s commercial bank to raise $600-700 mln in debt over next 6-12 months -CEO

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Warba Bank hires banks for dollar sukuk