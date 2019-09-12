MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 12

DUBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian stocks hit six-week high on trade war hopes ahead of ECB
* Oil rises as U.S., China swap concessions in trade war, inventories fall
* PRECIOUS- Gold climbs on rate cut bets; firm equities cap gains
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Saudi stock index slips to 8-month low amid slowing economy
* OPEC+ to discuss deeper oil cuts on Thursday - Iraq minister
* Russia, Saudi agree everyone should implement OPEC+ deal - Ifax cites Novak
* Russia’s Novak, Saudi’s Prince Abdulaziz did not discuss oil price dynamics - reports
* Russia’s Novak says OPEC+ to discuss slowing global oil demand
* OPEC cuts 2020 oil demand forecast, urges effort to avert new glut
* Iran says tanker oil sold at sea, buyer sets destination
* Iran says U.S. should avoid “warmongers” after Bolton departure
* UK has robust arms export controls but will reflect on Saudi ruling - Wallace
* POLL-Turkey’s current account seen recording $1.24 bln surplus in July
* FACTBOX-Netanyahu’s West Bank pledge alarms Middle Eastern states
* “You will never break our will,” Palestinians tell Netanyahu after Jordan Valley annexation pledge
* Lebanon draft 2020 budget deficit lower than 2019’s -finance minister
* Jordan’s Arab Potash Signs Water Financing And Exploitation Agreement
* Fitch Says Government-Related Entity Debt Is A Significant And Growing Contingent Liability For Some Governments Of Gulf Cooperation Council
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks edge down, OPEC cuts 2020 oil demand forecast
* Foreign investment in Egypt treasuries hits $20 bln at end of August - minister
* Aramco hires nine banks for IPO top roles - sources
* Kingdom Holding Unit Signs MoU To Sell Stake In Care Shield
* Saudi’s Tasnee expects higher global petrochemical prices in 2020
* Saudi’s Al Sorayai Group Decreases Accumulated Losses To 11.43%
* Mabanee Unit To Award Construction Of Phase One Of Avenues-Riyadh To Nesma & Partners
* Saudi’s SALIC appoints new chief executive -statement
* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, Acwa Power to develop $891 mln water project
* ADNOC CEO and Russia’s Novak discuss partnership -statement
* Gulf Marine Services delays results as talks with lender continue
* BUZZ-Gulf Marine Services plunges to record low on delayed HY results
* Abu Dhabi’s Masdar, EDF set up energy services company
* UAE’s Bank Of Sharjah Issues $600 Million Bond -Document
* Ras Al Khaimah Cement Cancels Deal To Acquire Cement Plant And Quarry
* UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Sept. 9
* Barwa Real Estate Completes Construction Of Warehouses, Workshops Of Barwa Al Baraha Project
* Qatar’s QEWC Unit Says 8 Banks To Finance Umm Al Houl Power Plant Expansion
* Warba Bank Gets CMA Nod To Issue Private Offering Prospectus For Upto $500 Mln Sukuk
* KFH Board To Discuss Final Shares Exchange Ratio For AUB Acquisition
* Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate Offers To Buy 51% Stake In A Private Company
* AUB Board To Discuss Final Share Exchange Ratio For Acquisition By KFH
Compiled by Dubai Newsroom