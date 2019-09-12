MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 12

DUBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian stocks hit six-week high on trade war hopes ahead of ECB

* Oil rises as U.S., China swap concessions in trade war, inventories fall

* PRECIOUS- Gold climbs on rate cut bets; firm equities cap gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Saudi stock index slips to 8-month low amid slowing economy

* OPEC+ to discuss deeper oil cuts on Thursday - Iraq minister

* Russia, Saudi agree everyone should implement OPEC+ deal - Ifax cites Novak

* Russia’s Novak, Saudi’s Prince Abdulaziz did not discuss oil price dynamics - reports

* Russia’s Novak says OPEC+ to discuss slowing global oil demand

* OPEC cuts 2020 oil demand forecast, urges effort to avert new glut

* Iran says tanker oil sold at sea, buyer sets destination

* Iran says U.S. should avoid “warmongers” after Bolton departure

* UK has robust arms export controls but will reflect on Saudi ruling - Wallace

* POLL-Turkey’s current account seen recording $1.24 bln surplus in July

* FACTBOX-Netanyahu’s West Bank pledge alarms Middle Eastern states

* “You will never break our will,” Palestinians tell Netanyahu after Jordan Valley annexation pledge

* Lebanon draft 2020 budget deficit lower than 2019’s -finance minister

* Jordan’s Arab Potash Signs Water Financing And Exploitation Agreement

* Fitch Says Government-Related Entity Debt Is A Significant And Growing Contingent Liability For Some Governments Of Gulf Cooperation Council

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks edge down, OPEC cuts 2020 oil demand forecast

EGYPT

* Foreign investment in Egypt treasuries hits $20 bln at end of August - minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Aramco hires nine banks for IPO top roles - sources

* Kingdom Holding Unit Signs MoU To Sell Stake In Care Shield

* Saudi’s Tasnee expects higher global petrochemical prices in 2020

* Saudi’s Al Sorayai Group Decreases Accumulated Losses To 11.43%

* Mabanee Unit To Award Construction Of Phase One Of Avenues-Riyadh To Nesma & Partners

* Saudi’s SALIC appoints new chief executive -statement

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, Acwa Power to develop $891 mln water project

* ADNOC CEO and Russia’s Novak discuss partnership -statement

* Gulf Marine Services delays results as talks with lender continue

* BUZZ-Gulf Marine Services plunges to record low on delayed HY results

* Abu Dhabi’s Masdar, EDF set up energy services company

* UAE’s Bank Of Sharjah Issues $600 Million Bond -Document

* Ras Al Khaimah Cement Cancels Deal To Acquire Cement Plant And Quarry

* UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Sept. 9

QATAR

* Barwa Real Estate Completes Construction Of Warehouses, Workshops Of Barwa Al Baraha Project

* Qatar’s QEWC Unit Says 8 Banks To Finance Umm Al Houl Power Plant Expansion

KUWAIT

* Warba Bank Gets CMA Nod To Issue Private Offering Prospectus For Upto $500 Mln Sukuk

* KFH Board To Discuss Final Shares Exchange Ratio For AUB Acquisition

* Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate Offers To Buy 51% Stake In A Private Company

BAHRAIN

* AUB Board To Discuss Final Share Exchange Ratio For Acquisition By KFH