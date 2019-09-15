MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 15

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, bond yields lifted by U.S.-China trade hopes

* Oil dips as demand concerns counter U.S.-China trade hopes

* PRECIOUS-Gold faces third weekly fall on upbeat shares, yields

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi market extends losing streak, Egypt up again

* Attacks on Saudi oil facilities knock out half the kingdom’s supply

* OPEC members Iraq, Nigeria agree to cut oil output

* Iran says it will adopt maximum crude output policy if US lifts sanctions

* Iran signs $440 mln deal with local firm to develop Gulf gas field

* Gibraltar acted in good faith over Adrian Darya 1 tanker release

* Trump floats possible defense treaty days ahead of Israeli elections

* Turkey says OIC to convene after Netanyahu annexation plans

* Two commanders allied to Libya’s Haftar killed in strike near Tripoli

* U.S. won’t send more troops to Syria for joint Turkish patrols

* Tunisians prepare for the polls as unpredictable election looms

* Tunisia’s exiled autocrat in hospital -lawyer

* Lebanon still studying plans for potential dollar debt sale - finance minister

* Algeria looks into allowing foreign ownership in some sectors

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sisi rebuffs videos alleging corruption

* Siemens, Orascom sign deal to rebuild Iraq power plant

* Egypt’s Sisi selects new public prosecutor

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. blames Iran for Saudi attacks, ‘pretend’ diplomacy

* U.S. energy secretary says nuclear power talks with new Saudi minister likely Monday

* Saudi retailer BinDawood asks banks to pitch for IPO

* Saudi’s SAMI, Spain’s Navantia sign $991 mln defence deal

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Six UAE servicemen killed in Yemen road accident

* UAE’s Brooge Petroleum awards refinery construction deal to Spain’s SENER

QATAR

* QP issues tender for North Field liquid products storage, loading facilities

* Qatar says new anti-money laundering law meets international standards

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s emir leaves U.S. hospital after completing medical tests

* KNPC shuts, reopens Kuwait port of Mina Abdulla refinery, exports not affected

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini crown prince to visit U.S., meet with Trump