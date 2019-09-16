MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 16

DUBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility
* Oil surges as Saudi attack focuses market on supply risks
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as attacks on Saudi oil plants lift safe-haven bets
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads Gulf lower after attacks on oil plants
* Trump says U.S. ‘locked and loaded’ for potential response to Saudi oil attack
* EXPLAINER-Attack on Saudi leaves world without spare oil capacity
* Trump authorizes release of U.S. oil reserves if needed because of Saudi attack
* Evidence from Saudi oil attack points to Iran, not Yemen -U.S. official
* Kuwait says it’s probing drone sighting, working with Riyadh
* Iran hardliners likely to gain from tensions over Aramco attacks
* Leaders of Turkey, Russia, Iran set to tackle Syria turmoil
* Egypt resumes Nile dam talks with Ethiopia, Sudan * Siemens, Orascom sign deal to rebuild Iraq power plant
* Egypt’s economy to grow by 8% annually by 2022-PM
* Egypt expects several share offerings by end of year - official
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Drones detonate Saudi Aramco’s renewed IPO hopes
* Aramco tells Indian refiner it will get oil - source
* SABIC Announces Curtailment Of Feedstock Supplies For Some Subsidiaries
* Saudi Unemployment Rate at 12.3% In Q2 - Government Data
* Jabal Omar Development Appoints Khalid Mohammed Al-Amoudi As CEO
* Dubai’s Orient Insurance Gets Initial Approval From SAMA To Open Branches In Saudi
* Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Appoints Johan Dennelind As CEO
* Kuwait’s Aqar Real Estate Investments Signs AED 50 Mln Credit Facility Agreement
* Kuwait’s National Industries Group Obtains CMA Approval For Up To 30 Mln Dinars Bond Issue
