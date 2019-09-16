MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 16

DUBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility

* Oil surges as Saudi attack focuses market on supply risks

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as attacks on Saudi oil plants lift safe-haven bets

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads Gulf lower after attacks on oil plants

* Trump says U.S. ‘locked and loaded’ for potential response to Saudi oil attack

* EXPLAINER-Attack on Saudi leaves world without spare oil capacity

* Trump authorizes release of U.S. oil reserves if needed because of Saudi attack

* Evidence from Saudi oil attack points to Iran, not Yemen -U.S. official

* Kuwait says it’s probing drone sighting, working with Riyadh

* Iran hardliners likely to gain from tensions over Aramco attacks

* Leaders of Turkey, Russia, Iran set to tackle Syria turmoil

EGYPT

* Egypt resumes Nile dam talks with Ethiopia, Sudan * Siemens, Orascom sign deal to rebuild Iraq power plant

* Egypt’s economy to grow by 8% annually by 2022-PM

* Egypt expects several share offerings by end of year - official

SAUDI ARABIA

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Drones detonate Saudi Aramco’s renewed IPO hopes

* Aramco tells Indian refiner it will get oil - source

* SABIC Announces Curtailment Of Feedstock Supplies For Some Subsidiaries

* Saudi Unemployment Rate at 12.3% In Q2 - Government Data

* Jabal Omar Development Appoints Khalid Mohammed Al-Amoudi As CEO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Jabal Omar Development Appoints Khalid Mohammed Al-Amoudi As CEO

* Dubai’s Orient Insurance Gets Initial Approval From SAMA To Open Branches In Saudi

* Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Appoints Johan Dennelind As CEO

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Aqar Real Estate Investments Signs AED 50 Mln Credit Facility Agreement

* Kuwait’s National Industries Group Obtains CMA Approval For Up To 30 Mln Dinars Bond Issue