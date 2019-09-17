MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 17

DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil trims gains but Middle East risks keep stocks on back foot
* Oil falls but prices still elevated after attacks on Saudi facilitieS
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors await Fed outlook
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi funds, oil assurance steady stocks after Aramco attack
* Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
* Turkey, Russia, Iran agree steps to ease tensions in Syria’s Idlib despite lingering differences
* Islamic State leader says ‘daily operations’ underway in purported message
* Moody’s Says GCC Asset Management Grows With Economic Diversification, Foreign Investment
* Israel “well-prepared” for any spill-over from attack on Saudi oil plant
* Iran seizes vessel in Gulf for allegedly smuggling diesel fuel - ISNA
* Iraq signs MoU with Royal Boskalis for offshore installation -oil ministry
* Iraq sees 2019 rice production at 600,000 tonnes
* Syria bought 900,000 T of local wheat this season - government source
* Egyptian transport start-up Swvl targets expansion in Africa, Asia
* Moody’s Says Saudi Arabia Insurers’ Weaker Profitability And Capitalisation Pressures Will Spur M&A
* Moody’s: Drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities “credit negative”, limited lasting impact on Aramco
* Japan’s JXTG assessing Saudi oil supplies after attacks-spokesman
* COLUMN-Attack on Saudi Abqaiq finds the oil market’s Achilles heel: Kemp
* Attacks on Saudi oil facilities - what will it mean for consumers?
* Saudi Aramco attacks: What we know so far
* Buyers of Saudi oil scramble for alternatives, U.S. exports ramp up
* GRAPHIC-Saudi’s oil storage gives market temporary cushion - analysts
* EXPLAINER-How the Saudi attack affects global oil supply
* Putin proposes Russian weapons for Saudi Arabia after oil industry attacks
* Saudi Officials Consider Delaying Aramco IPO - WSJ, Citing Sources
* UAE Energy Min says has spare oil capacity, early for OPEC emergency meet
* Bahrain’s Crown Prince says signs deal to buy Patriot missiles
* Bahrain’s Bapco refinery says operations continue after Saudi pipeline cutoff (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)