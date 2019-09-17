MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 17

DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil trims gains but Middle East risks keep stocks on back foot

* Oil falls but prices still elevated after attacks on Saudi facilitieS

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors await Fed outlook

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi funds, oil assurance steady stocks after Aramco attack

* Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities

* Turkey, Russia, Iran agree steps to ease tensions in Syria’s Idlib despite lingering differences

* Islamic State leader says ‘daily operations’ underway in purported message

* Moody’s Says GCC Asset Management Grows With Economic Diversification, Foreign Investment

* Israel “well-prepared” for any spill-over from attack on Saudi oil plant

* Iran seizes vessel in Gulf for allegedly smuggling diesel fuel - ISNA

* Iraq signs MoU with Royal Boskalis for offshore installation -oil ministry

* Iraq sees 2019 rice production at 600,000 tonnes

* Syria bought 900,000 T of local wheat this season - government source

EGYPT

* Egyptian transport start-up Swvl targets expansion in Africa, Asia

SAUDI ARABIA

* Moody’s Says Saudi Arabia Insurers’ Weaker Profitability And Capitalisation Pressures Will Spur M&A

* Moody’s: Drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities “credit negative”, limited lasting impact on Aramco

* Japan’s JXTG assessing Saudi oil supplies after attacks-spokesman

* COLUMN-Attack on Saudi Abqaiq finds the oil market’s Achilles heel: Kemp

* Attacks on Saudi oil facilities - what will it mean for consumers?

* Saudi Aramco attacks: What we know so far

* Buyers of Saudi oil scramble for alternatives, U.S. exports ramp up

* GRAPHIC-Saudi’s oil storage gives market temporary cushion - analysts

* EXPLAINER-How the Saudi attack affects global oil supply

* Putin proposes Russian weapons for Saudi Arabia after oil industry attacks

* Saudi Officials Consider Delaying Aramco IPO - WSJ, Citing Sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE Energy Min says has spare oil capacity, early for OPEC emergency meet

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Crown Prince says signs deal to buy Patriot missiles

* Bahrain's Bapco refinery says operations continue after Saudi pipeline cutoff