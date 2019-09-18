MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 18

DUBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil steps back on Saudi supply reassurance, focus shifts to Fed
* Oil slips after Saudi Arabia says to restore output but risks remain
* PRECIOUS-Gold flat ahead of Fed outcome, lower oil prices lift risky bets
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks stumble as Aramco oil supply disruption felt
* Saudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions
* Trump says China trade deal could come before U.S. election, or not
* FedEx, smarting from Amazon breakup and trade war, warns on profit
* U.S. tells Saudi Arabia: nuclear push depends on snap inspections deal
* Attacks on Aramco oil facilities risk higher inflation, lower growth in Turkey
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Oct. 21-31 and/or Nov. 1-10
* Egypt’s Baltim South West gas field starts production
* Saudi says to meet oil commitment to Asian refiners, some changes - sources
* Saudi Arabia to restore oil output fully by end of September -energy minister
* Saudi Arabia joins maritime protection mission -state news agency
* Costly Saudi defences prove no match for drones, cruise missiles
* US believes attack on Saudi Arabia came from southwest Iran
* Saudi central bank says 2019 GDP growth will be near IMF forecast
* Saudi-owned Motiva Texas refinery production sees no impact from attacks - sources
* UAE official: Saudi Aramco attacks are a dangerous escalation
* Bahrain gears up for first dollar bond since Gulf bailout
* Qatar’s Ahli Bank set to raise $500 mln in five year bonds
* Qatar First Bank Shareholders Approve Capital Reduction (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom;)