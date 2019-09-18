MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 18

DUBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil steps back on Saudi supply reassurance, focus shifts to Fed

* Oil slips after Saudi Arabia says to restore output but risks remain

* PRECIOUS-Gold flat ahead of Fed outcome, lower oil prices lift risky bets

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks stumble as Aramco oil supply disruption felt

* Saudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions

* Trump says China trade deal could come before U.S. election, or not

* FedEx, smarting from Amazon breakup and trade war, warns on profit

* U.S. tells Saudi Arabia: nuclear push depends on snap inspections deal

* Attacks on Aramco oil facilities risk higher inflation, lower growth in Turkey

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Oct. 21-31 and/or Nov. 1-10

* Egypt’s Baltim South West gas field starts production

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi says to meet oil commitment to Asian refiners, some changes - sources

* Saudi Arabia to restore oil output fully by end of September -energy minister

* Saudi Arabia joins maritime protection mission -state news agency

* Costly Saudi defences prove no match for drones, cruise missiles

* US believes attack on Saudi Arabia came from southwest Iran

* Saudi central bank says 2019 GDP growth will be near IMF forecast

* Saudi-owned Motiva Texas refinery production sees no impact from attacks - sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE official: Saudi Aramco attacks are a dangerous escalation

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain gears up for first dollar bond since Gulf bailout

QATAR

* Qatar’s Ahli Bank set to raise $500 mln in five year bonds

* Qatar First Bank Shareholders Approve Capital Reduction (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom;)