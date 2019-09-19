MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 19

DUBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares turn lower on guarded Fed, yen rises after BOJ
* Oil prices settle after turbulent week as Saudi Arabia reassures on output
* PRECIOUS-Gold slides 1% after Fed cuts rates, but policy outlook uncertain
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Saudi stocks gain on oil supply restoration hopes
* Pompeo says attack was ‘act of war’ on Saudi Arabia, seeks coalition
* UK’s Johnson and Trump discuss need for united diplomatic response to Saudi attack
* Yemen’s Houthis threaten to attack United Arab Emirates targets
* U.S. seeks U.N. action on Saudi attacks despite likely Russian opposition
* WRAPUP 3-Saudi Arabia promises concrete proof Iran behind oil strikes
* Iran’s Rouhani blames U.S., Saudi for conflict in region
* Saudi envoy says Iran was behind attacks on oil facilities
* Lebanese economic growth zero if not negative -finance minister
* Lebanon to launch steps to issue FX bonds very soon - finmin
* Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat
* Jordan’s central bank cuts benchmark interest rate interest rates by 25 bps
* Turkish bank shares drop after regulator demands loan write-offs
* U.S. citizens warned over traveling to Saudi Arabia- State Department
* Iran’s Rouhani may cancel U.N. visit if U.S. visa not issued soon - state media
* Saudi attacks to have “short-term” impact, affect oil prices - Iran oil minister
* France wants facts before commenting on Saudi attack - foreign ministry
* Saudi crown prince seeks S.Korea’s help to bolster defences after attacks
* Half of new Turkish NPLs come from energy, construction -bank association
* Russian wheat offered lowest at Egypt’s GASC tender
* Egypt’s MM Group Says Ebtikar Acquires 9.1% Stake In Masary
* Saudi central bank cuts repo rate by 25 bps
* Saudi Arabia sees little economic damage from Aramco attack as IPO presses on
* Saudi 2019 GDP growth to be “significantly less” than expected-FinMin
* Saudi market regulator in talks with Aramco on IPO rules
* Saudi finmin says Aramco restoring output proves it can swiftly deal with any crisis
* Saudi Arabia likely to tap international debt market before year-end - minister
* Saudi CMA says amendment of capital market law will allow establishing other exchanges
* Saudi’s Petro Rabigh Says Shortage In Ethane Gas Supply Will Be 20%
* FACTBOX-Impact of Saudi oil outage on crude, product markets
* Saudi’s Tasnee Announces Improvement In Feedstock Supply From Saudi Aramco
* Saudi’s SAFCO Says Feedstock Supply Returns To Normal
* Saudi-led group to build TurkStream gas pipeline extension through Bulgaria
* Saudi crude oil exports rise to 6.88 mln bpd in July -JODI
* Saudi’s Tourism Enterprises Board Proposes Capital Restructuring
* UAE central bank cuts rates by 25 basis points
* UAE’s Etisalat Signs Agreement To Acquire Help AG’s Businesses In UAE, Saudi
* DP World Says DMC Embarks On AED 109 Mln Phase 1 Development
* Kuwait oil sector heightens security after Saudi Aramco attacks
* Kuwait Central bank keeps discount rate unchanged at 3.0 pct
* Kuwait’s Warba Bank Updates On Upto $500 Mln Sukuk Issuance
* Investcorp Appoints Frances Townsend To International Advisory Board
* Qatar Airways annual loss widens to $639 mln amid lingering Gulf dispute
* Qatar Petroleum and Shell in LNG marine fuel venture
* Qatar Petroleum sells Nov-loading al-Shaheen crude at higher premiums -sources
* National Gas Oman to participate in Petredec’s LPG terminal project in India (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom;)