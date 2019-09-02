MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 2

DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shiver as new U.S.-China tariffs add to global gloom

* Oil falls as U.S., China add more tariffs in trade war

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as U.S., China kick off new round of tariffs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks drag down Saudi; Financials drive Egypt gains

* Netanyahu: Israel ready for any scenario after Hezbollah clash

* Saudi-led coalition bombs Yemen prison, scores killed

* Israel central bank chief vows to use all tools to prevent slowdown

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Aramco board sees too many risks for New York IPO - sources

* Iran shows off undamaged satellite after failed launch

EGYPT

* Egypt scraps customs exchange rate as of Sept. 1

* Egypt to set customs exchange rate daily as of Sept. 2 - Customs Authority

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 14.07 Bln Riyals Of Stocks In August

* Saudi Exchange Says CMA Approves Amendment To Business Profile Of Gulf One Capital Co

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates NBD implements Immediate Increase In Foreign Ownership Limit To 20%

* Abu Dhabi plans first dollar bond issue in two years - sources

QATAR

* QE Index ETF Says Fund’s Management Transferred From Amwal To Aventicum Capital Management

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain instructs citizens to leave Lebanon over security incidents

* Ahli United Bank Completes Due Diligence Work On KFH

KUWAIT

* Warba Bank Obtains CMA Approval For Sukuk Issuance

* Kuwait Airways to spend $2.5 bln on new aircraft