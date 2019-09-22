MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 22

DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as China cancels U.S. farm visits, yields dip
* Oil slips on trade fears but soars in week after Saudi production attacked
* PRECIOUS-Deficit-stricken palladium soars in record run; gold eyes weekly gain
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks gain ahead of joining FTSE Russel and S&P Dow Jones indexes
* Iran says it will destroy any aggressor
* United States sending troops to bolster Saudi defenses after attack
* Saudi Arabia to wait for investigation before responding to attacks -minister
* U.S. sanctions Iran’s central bank, fund after Saudi oil attack
* Israel’s Netanyahu clings to power as coalition talks loom
* Yemen’s Houthis propose to Saudi Arabia that both sides halt missile strikes
* INSIGHT-Inside Saudi Arabia’s response to a raid on the heart of the oil kingdom
* Saudi switches crude grades, delays oil supplies to buyers in Asia
* Twitter suspends Saudi royal adviser Qahtani, fake Gulf accounts
* Small but rare protests in Egypt after online call for dissent
* Bus bombing kills 12 people near Iraqi city of Kerbala - security services
* Egypt’s SODIC interested in Heliopolis Housing stake - CEO
* Egyptian tuk-tuk start-up Halan to expand to Ethiopia
* Egypt’s CI Capital Says To Pay EGP 305 Mln For Stake In Sphinx BV
* Saudi Aramco hires UBS, Deutsche as bookrunners for its IPO-sources
* Saudi Aramco has emerged from attacks “stronger than ever” - CEO
* Media visit Saudi oil plant damaged in strike blamed on Iran
* Saudi Aramco books European naphtha for Asia after attacks
* UAE’s DP World Closes Topaz Energy And Marine Limited Transaction
* MOVES-UBS head of Dubai wealth management leaves bank
* MEDIA-UAE’s Commercial Bank plans to cut up to 18% of its workforce
* Kuwait foreign minister discusses with Iranian counterpart de-escalating tensions in region
* Kuwait’s Combined Group Contracting UAE Unit Gets Road Construction Contract
* National Bank Of Oman Closes Debut $300 Mln 3-Year Syndicated Term Loan Facility (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom;)