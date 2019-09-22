MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 22

DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as China cancels U.S. farm visits, yields dip

* Oil slips on trade fears but soars in week after Saudi production attacked

* PRECIOUS-Deficit-stricken palladium soars in record run; gold eyes weekly gain

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks gain ahead of joining FTSE Russel and S&P Dow Jones indexes

* Iran says it will destroy any aggressor

* United States sending troops to bolster Saudi defenses after attack

* Saudi Arabia to wait for investigation before responding to attacks -minister

* U.S. sanctions Iran’s central bank, fund after Saudi oil attack

* Israel’s Netanyahu clings to power as coalition talks loom

* Yemen’s Houthis propose to Saudi Arabia that both sides halt missile strikes

* INSIGHT-Inside Saudi Arabia’s response to a raid on the heart of the oil kingdom

* Saudi switches crude grades, delays oil supplies to buyers in Asia

* Twitter suspends Saudi royal adviser Qahtani, fake Gulf accounts

* Small but rare protests in Egypt after online call for dissent

* Bus bombing kills 12 people near Iraqi city of Kerbala - security services

EGYPT

* Egypt’s SODIC interested in Heliopolis Housing stake - CEO

* Egyptian tuk-tuk start-up Halan to expand to Ethiopia

* Egypt’s CI Capital Says To Pay EGP 305 Mln For Stake In Sphinx BV

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco hires UBS, Deutsche as bookrunners for its IPO-sources

* Saudi Aramco has emerged from attacks “stronger than ever” - CEO

* Media visit Saudi oil plant damaged in strike blamed on Iran

* Saudi Aramco books European naphtha for Asia after attacks

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s DP World Closes Topaz Energy And Marine Limited Transaction

* MOVES-UBS head of Dubai wealth management leaves bank

* MEDIA-UAE’s Commercial Bank plans to cut up to 18% of its workforce

KUWAIT

* Kuwait foreign minister discusses with Iranian counterpart de-escalating tensions in region

* Kuwait’s Combined Group Contracting UAE Unit Gets Road Construction Contract

OMAN

National Bank Of Oman Closes Debut $300 Mln 3-Year Syndicated Term Loan Facility