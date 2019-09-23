MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 23

DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares dip on geopolitical tensions, oil up 1%

* Oil gains on Saudi supply disruption, Mideast tensions

* PRECIOUS- Gold prices edge lower; palladium scales record high

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Protests drag down Egyptian indexes to multi-year lows

* Iranian maritime official says UK tanker Stena Impero to be released soon- Fars news

* Pompeo says U.S. mission is to avoid war with Iran but measures in place to deter

* France says main priority is to de-escalate U.S.-Iran tensions

* Iran to present plan for Gulf security at U.N. General Assembly this week

* UAE’s first official synagogue to open in multi-faith complex in 2022

*’Entirely implausible’ to say Houthis behind Saudi oil attack - UK foreign minister

* Thomas Cook customers say hotel in Tunisia stopped them leaving

EGYPT

* Egypt trading suspended as shares plunge after protests

* CORRECTED-Egyptian exchange suspends trading after EGX 100 plunges - bourse data

* Egypt has wheat reserves sufficient until Feb. 7, 2020 - minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi switches crude grades, delays oil supplies to buyers in Asia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Two flights diverted from Dubai due to suspected drones

* UAE expects 2.4% GDP growth in 2019-c.bank

* UAE total government expenditure rose 21.6% y-o-y to 119 billion dirhams during Q1 2019 -WAM

* Abu Dhabi Ports’ Container Volume Rises in H1

* Modon Properties Awards Infrastructure Contracts For South Of Riyadh City

KUWAIT

* Kuwait International Bank may sell $2 bln in sukuk - Al Rai

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Islamic Bank Forms Committee To Evaluate Potential Offer From NBB

OMAN

* Oman not in talks with Gulf countries for aid package - c.bank official (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom;)