MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 23

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Receding trade fears propel stocks to six-month peak

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait positive ahead of FTSE entry; other markets mixed

* Oil prices end week up in volatile trade ahead of OPEC meeting

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls over 1 pct as dollar firms

* Trump lawyer Giuliani says Iran’s government will be overthrown

* Iran’s Khamenei blames Gulf Arab states for military parade attack

* OPEC and allies consider oil output boost as Iranian supply falls -source

* After Albayrak’s economy programme, investor concern turns to Turkey’s banks

* OPEC and allies struggle to pump more oil as Iran supply falls

* Boat carrying Syrian refugees sinks off Lebanon, boy dies

* Iran will defeat Trump just like it did Saddam, won’t abandon missiles -Rouhani

* Palestinians say one killed, dozens wounded as Israeli troops fire on Gaza protest

* Tunisia’s weakened premier unlikely to push reform as polls loom

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks rebound on firm demand

* INTERVIEW-Yemen separatist leader says Hodeidah offensive will not stop

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC says it is seeking soyoil, sunflower oil in tender

* BRIEF-Telecom Egypt Board Approves Acquisition Of 50 Pct Of Its Unit EISCC

* Egyptian court frees Mubarak’s sons on bail in share-dealing case

* Egypt inks $352 mln deal with Siemens to manage power stations

* Oil and gas company SDX Energy confirms talks with BP to buy assets in Egypt

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Electricity set to issue $2 billion dual-tenor sukuk

* Pakistan invites Saudi Arabia to join China’s Belt and Road corridor

* Saudi’s ACWA Power delays plans for IPO - sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* ENOC’s jet fuel storage plans show how Iranian sanctions upending oil market

* Gulf Arab states should be party to proposed Iran treaty talks -UAE official

* BRIEF-UAE’S Julphar Says SFDA Temporarily Suspends Co’s License

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Emirate airline M&A makes sense, if not quite yet

* Emirates, Etihad airlines deny report they may merge

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi inflation rises to 4.1 percent in August

* Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala posts $2.97 bln H1 profit

QATAR

* BUZZ-Qatar’s Barwa Real Estate may trigger bullish triangle

* Qatar’s Commercial Bank says targets $750 million loan refinancing

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait August inflation almost flat; housing costs fall

* BRIEF-Burgan Bank Says No Material Impact Of Turkey’s Current Conditions On Profitability

OMAN

* Oman central bank foreign assets fall to five-year low as deficit weighs

* BRIEF-Soco CEO Says Might Look At Potential Acquisitions In Iraq, Oman