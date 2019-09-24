MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 24

DUBAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks inch up on trade hopes but growth fears temper gains

* Oil slips as focus shifts from Saudi supply to global demand concerns

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady below 2-week peak but trade talk hopes weigh

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt extends losses amid uncertainty over protests

* European powers back U.S. in blaming Iran for Saudi oil attack, urge broader talks

* China’s Xi says disputes in Gulf should be resolved peacefully

* Time for Iran to take steps to defuse tensions - Macron

* Japan to invest $10 bln in LNG, breaking dependence on Mideast oil - Nikkei

* Rouhani says Iran’s message to the world is ‘peace and stability’ -IRNA

* British tanker Stena Impero free to leave - Iran ambassador to UK

* EXCLUSIVE-Lebanon preparing to issue $2 bln Eurobond in October -finance minister

* Lebanese c. bank says dollars available, customer demand met

* Rockets fired at Baghdad’s Green Zone, no casualties reported

- EXPLAINER-“Only Bibi” no more: Israel’s Netanyahu seeks power-sharing deal

* Netanyahu, Gantz in unity talks; may rotate as Israel PM

* Israel’s Cellcom to cut jobs as competition heats up

* U.N. chief announces formation of Syria constitutional committee

* Sudan announces nine-month plan to rescue economy, tame inflation

* Algeria’s one-time kingmaker goes on trial

EGYPT

* Egyptian authorities round up hundreds after rare protests

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia to restore full oil output by next week - source

* Western countries raise concerns over Saudi rights record

* Saudis project resolve, flash military might after Aramco attack

* Moody’s says Saudi GDP to grow 0.3% in 2019 amid output cut

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi receives over $19 bln in orders for triple tranche bond - document

* Dubai Aerospace wins $1.4 bln deal to manage aircraft

KUWAIT

* Kuwait shares Saudi Arabia’s optimism to end disagreement -Kuwait’s deputy foreign minister (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;)