MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 24

DUBAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks inch up on trade hopes but growth fears temper gains
* Oil slips as focus shifts from Saudi supply to global demand concerns
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady below 2-week peak but trade talk hopes weigh
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt extends losses amid uncertainty over protests
* European powers back U.S. in blaming Iran for Saudi oil attack, urge broader talks
* China’s Xi says disputes in Gulf should be resolved peacefully
* Time for Iran to take steps to defuse tensions - Macron
* Japan to invest $10 bln in LNG, breaking dependence on Mideast oil - Nikkei
* Rouhani says Iran’s message to the world is ‘peace and stability’ -IRNA
* British tanker Stena Impero free to leave - Iran ambassador to UK
* EXCLUSIVE-Lebanon preparing to issue $2 bln Eurobond in October -finance minister
* Lebanese c. bank says dollars available, customer demand met
* Rockets fired at Baghdad’s Green Zone, no casualties reported
- EXPLAINER-“Only Bibi” no more: Israel’s Netanyahu seeks power-sharing deal
* Netanyahu, Gantz in unity talks; may rotate as Israel PM
* Israel’s Cellcom to cut jobs as competition heats up
* U.N. chief announces formation of Syria constitutional committee
* Sudan announces nine-month plan to rescue economy, tame inflation
* Algeria’s one-time kingmaker goes on trial
* Egyptian authorities round up hundreds after rare protests
* Saudi Arabia to restore full oil output by next week - source
* Western countries raise concerns over Saudi rights record
* Saudis project resolve, flash military might after Aramco attack
* Moody’s says Saudi GDP to grow 0.3% in 2019 amid output cut
* Abu Dhabi receives over $19 bln in orders for triple tranche bond - document
* Dubai Aerospace wins $1.4 bln deal to manage aircraft
* Kuwait shares Saudi Arabia’s optimism to end disagreement -Kuwait’s deputy foreign minister (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;)