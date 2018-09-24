MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 24

DUBAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wobble as China cancels trade talks with US; oil rallies -

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait down ahead of FTSE entry, other Middle East markets mixed

* Oil prices rise as markets tighten ahead of Iran sanctions

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls as dollar firms after China halts trade talks

* OPEC, Russia rebuff Trump’s call for immediate boost to oil output

* Saudi Aramco CEO Defends SABIC Deal - FT

* Iran’s Revolutionary Guards threaten to avenge military parade attack

* EXCLUSIVE-Indian refiners may reduce oil imports as crude prices soar, rupee struggles

* OPEC, allies end meeting with no pledge to boost supply

EGYPT

* Orascom’s Koryolink JV granted right to operate in North Korea

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco Trading aims for 50 pct rise in oil trade volume in 2020

* Saudi energy minister: I do not influence oil prices

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Iran summons UAE envoy over parade attack comments-state TV

* London court extends injunction against Djibouti in DP World dispute -Dubai govt

* Dubai’s Emaar Development Appoints Bader Hareb As CEO

KUWAIT

* HK-listed United Energy to buy Kuwait Energy for $651 mln

* HK-listed United Energy to buy Kuwait Energy for $651 mln

* INTERVIEW-Japan's Cosmo Oil replaces Iran oil with other Mideast supplies