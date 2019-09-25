MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 25

DUBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rattled as Trump impeachment bid raises new risks

* Oil extends losses after Trump douses trade talk optimism

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as Trump’s impeachment inquiry stokes risk-off mood

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egyptian stocks slump on worries of more protests

* Japan’s Abe urges Iran to take actions that are ‘grounded in wisdom’

* Macron says Trump, Rouhani know conditions for talks, but up to them to deliver

* Britain’s Johnson, in talks with Iran’s Rouhani, urges release of imprisoned dual nationals

* Pakistan’s Khan says he is mediating with Iran after Trump asked him to help

* Iran’s Rouhani says open to discuss small changes to 2015 deal if sanctions lifted

* Egypt, Qatar trade barbs at U.N. on Libya conflict interference

* Air strikes in Yemen kill at least 16 civilians, Houthis say

* British tanker Stena Impero remains in Iran

* Iran says U.S. sanctions blocking equipment to fight pollution at energy plants

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for shipment Oct. 26-Nov. 5

* Egypt hands life sentence to Egyptian plane hijacker

* Egypt share index falls 4.2% on protests, wiping out 2019 gains

* Egypt dollar bonds extend losses after weekend protests

* POLL-Egypt’s central bank seen making second straight interest rate cut

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi central bank governor says attack on Aramco had no monetary impact

* After attacks, Saudi Aramco trading arm seeks oil to meet deliveries - sources

* Jeddah airport’s new terminal opened in tourism push

* Saudi Arabia waives fees on expats working in industrial sector

* Saudi’s Arabian Cement Updates On Construction Of New Cement Mills

* Saudi cabinet asks world to put a limit on Iran “aggressive behaviour”

* Saudi Aramco IPO unlikely to happen this year after oil attacks – sources

* Saudi consumer prices fall in August for eighth month in a row

* Saudi’s Petro Rabigh Says Crude Oil Supplies Back To Normal

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Julphar’s Board To Approve Usage Of Reserves To Offset Accumulated Losses

* Dubai’s DP World set to raise $1 billion in sukuk and conventional bonds

* ADNOC Drilling completes its first offshore integrated drilling services well

* Fitch predicts property weakness to hit UAE bank assets, loan restructurings

* DP World Provides Updates On Results Of Tender Offer Convertible Bonds

* Abu Dhabi raises $10 billion with triple-tranche bond

* Drake & Scull hires Shuaa to advise on debt restructuring -sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain starts marketing dollar sukuk and conventional bonds (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;)