MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 25

DUBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip as U.S.-China trade row revives growth fears; oil elevated

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Trade concerns weigh on Dubai DP World; Orascom Investment shines in Egypt

* Oil rises to within 4-year high as producers resist output increase to offset Iran sanctions

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady amid trade tensions, eyes on U.S. Fed

* Middle East Crude-Oman premium surges; more Murban cargoes traded

* U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP

* Iran, major powers labor to keep nuclear deal afloat

* Mattis dismisses Iran’s revenge threat as tensions climb after attack

* Turkey’s lira firms after Pompeo says he expects talks on U.S. pastor

* EU to agree new sanctions regime for chemical attacks

EGYPT

* POLL-Egypt seen keeping interest rates steady as inflation slows

* Egypt cancels 5- and 10-year treasury bond auction

* IMF says Egypt’s structural reforms key for sustainable development

SAUDI ARABIA

* Moody’s assigns A1 ratings to SABIC’s proposed notes; ratings affirmed

* Petronas-Saudi RAPID refinery offloads first oil cargo

* Saudi Aramco Trading aims for 50 pct rise in oil trade volume in 2020

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Ride-hailing firm Careem purchases Commut app

* Actis, TPG picked to take over some Abraaj funds -sources

* London court extends injunction against Djibouti co. in DP World dispute -Dubai govt

* UAE’s Al Dahra to invest further $500 mln in Romania

* Aldar Investment Properties set to raise $500 mln in sukuk

* UAE banks group considers asking for ease in mortgage rules

* Emirates Steel hires BNP Paribas to coordinate $400 million loan - sources

* Private equity investors weigh exit from UAE school operator GEMS-sources

* Dubai developer Nakheel plans sukuk sale, mall financing - sources

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain bank lending growth accelerates in August

* TABLE-Bahrain bank lending growth accelerates in August

* Bahrain central bank net foreign assets rebound in August