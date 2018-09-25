FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Private Equity
September 25, 2018 / 3:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 25

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip as U.S.-China trade row revives growth fears; oil elevated

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Trade concerns weigh on Dubai DP World; Orascom Investment shines in Egypt

* Oil rises to within 4-year high as producers resist output increase to offset Iran sanctions

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady amid trade tensions, eyes on U.S. Fed

* Middle East Crude-Oman premium surges; more Murban cargoes traded

* U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP

* Iran, major powers labor to keep nuclear deal afloat

* Mattis dismisses Iran’s revenge threat as tensions climb after attack

* Turkey’s lira firms after Pompeo says he expects talks on U.S. pastor

* EU to agree new sanctions regime for chemical attacks

EGYPT

* POLL-Egypt seen keeping interest rates steady as inflation slows

* Egypt cancels 5- and 10-year treasury bond auction

* IMF says Egypt’s structural reforms key for sustainable development

SAUDI ARABIA

* Moody’s assigns A1 ratings to SABIC’s proposed notes; ratings affirmed

* Petronas-Saudi RAPID refinery offloads first oil cargo

* Saudi Aramco Trading aims for 50 pct rise in oil trade volume in 2020

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Ride-hailing firm Careem purchases Commut app

* Actis, TPG picked to take over some Abraaj funds -sources

* London court extends injunction against Djibouti co. in DP World dispute -Dubai govt

* UAE’s Al Dahra to invest further $500 mln in Romania

* Aldar Investment Properties set to raise $500 mln in sukuk

* UAE banks group considers asking for ease in mortgage rules

* Emirates Steel hires BNP Paribas to coordinate $400 million loan - sources

* Private equity investors weigh exit from UAE school operator GEMS-sources

* Dubai developer Nakheel plans sukuk sale, mall financing - sources

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain bank lending growth accelerates in August

* Bahrain central bank net foreign assets rebound in August (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.