MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 25

DUBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip as U.S.-China trade row revives growth fears; oil elevated
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Trade concerns weigh on Dubai DP World; Orascom Investment shines in Egypt
* Oil rises to within 4-year high as producers resist output increase to offset Iran sanctions
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady amid trade tensions, eyes on U.S. Fed
* Middle East Crude-Oman premium surges; more Murban cargoes traded
* U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
* Iran, major powers labor to keep nuclear deal afloat
* Mattis dismisses Iran’s revenge threat as tensions climb after attack
* Turkey’s lira firms after Pompeo says he expects talks on U.S. pastor
* EU to agree new sanctions regime for chemical attacks
* POLL-Egypt seen keeping interest rates steady as inflation slows
* Egypt cancels 5- and 10-year treasury bond auction
* IMF says Egypt’s structural reforms key for sustainable development
* Moody’s assigns A1 ratings to SABIC’s proposed notes; ratings affirmed
* Petronas-Saudi RAPID refinery offloads first oil cargo
* Saudi Aramco Trading aims for 50 pct rise in oil trade volume in 2020
* Ride-hailing firm Careem purchases Commut app
* Actis, TPG picked to take over some Abraaj funds -sources
* London court extends injunction against Djibouti co. in DP World dispute -Dubai govt
* UAE’s Al Dahra to invest further $500 mln in Romania
* Aldar Investment Properties set to raise $500 mln in sukuk
* UAE banks group considers asking for ease in mortgage rules
* Emirates Steel hires BNP Paribas to coordinate $400 million loan - sources
* Private equity investors weigh exit from UAE school operator GEMS-sources
* Dubai developer Nakheel plans sukuk sale, mall financing - sources
* TABLE-Bahrain bank lending growth accelerates in August
* Bahrain central bank net foreign assets rebound in August (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)